👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – The 50 most consequential people in African tech

Happy mid-week. ☀️️

What does it mean to be a builder?

A builder is a person who turns uncertainty into systems, ideas into infrastructure, and ambition into execution. They are the operators fixing broken processes, the founders pushing impactful products from zero to one, opening up new markets, enablers creating the right environment for innovation to thrive, and the leaders making technology useful in everyday life.

2025 has been a solid year for tech: funding flows to Africa increased compared to last year, and founders and operators kept building through policy whiplash and tough operating markets. This year, TechCabal longlisted over 600 builders whose work delivered tangible results and advanced Africa’s tech ecosystem. After multiple rounds of rigorous evaluation and external consultations, we identified 50 names that stand out for their significant impact.

Today, we will publish the Builder’s List, the “TechCabal50,” spotlighting the most consequential people building Africa’s technology future. Keep an eye out for this and share widely when we publish.