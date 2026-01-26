👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Andela gets Woven

Quidax CEO, Buchi Okoro. Image Source: TechCabal.

Quidax, a Nigerian crypto startup, has discontinued its peer-to-peer (P2P) trading feature, barely five months after introducing it. The exchange, which operates under the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) provisional licencing framework, informed customers via email that P2P trading will be shut down. Other services are unaffected.

Why P2P was on the chopping block in the first place: P2P trades are harder to monitor, easier to move off-platform, and difficult to track pricing and abuse. Even with verified merchants and in-app controls, regulators still see P2P as a leak in an already fragile system. Nigeria’s SEC now treats digital assets as securities, bringing crypto exchanges firmly into the capital markets. Until there’s a dedicated P2P framework, it remains a regulatory risk.

Who still offers P2P, and for how long? Other crypto platforms like Binance and Bybit still run active P2P marketplaces, but they do so outside Nigeria’s direct supervisory reach. For locally supervised exchanges, the room to operate P2P might be shrinking fast, which would make a broader retreat unsurprising.

Why regulation is tightening now: The government wants visibility and control in a market that grew informally for years. The goal isn’t to kill crypto, but to close regulatory gaps before they turn into structural risks that the system can’t handle