👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Uber exits, again

Uber has once again chosen the exit door. The ride-hailing giant has left Tanzania, telling riders it would stop operating from 30 January 2026 after years of regulatory standoff over fares, commissions, and regulatory control.

Why did Uber leave? Tanzania’s transport regulator, the Land Transport Regulatory Authority (LATRA), does not allow flexibility for ride-hailing platforms. It sets guide fares per kilometre and minute, imposes minimum trip prices, and caps thecommission platforms can take from drivers.

So, in 2022, when the regulator capped commissions at 15% and booking fees were removed, Uber (which charged its drivers a 25% commission at the time) pulled out. In 2023, when the regulator allowed commissions to rise to about 25% and booking fees returned, Uber came back. This latest exit suggests that the compromise didn’t hold.

Does this mean other ride-hailing apps will follow Uber out? Uber’s exit leaves Tanzanian passengers with other platforms like Little and Bolt. However, these platforms already operate within the same rules and have adjusted their models accordingly, so they are unlikely to leave.

Will Uber be back again? History says it’s possible. If the numbers work again, Uber could return. But Tanzania’s position is clear that ride-hailing platforms can stay, but only on the state’s terms.