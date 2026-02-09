👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Airtel’s second gateway

Image source: James Arthur Gekiere

Nigeria’s internet backbone is getting a much-needed second set of lungs. Airtel Nigeria CEO Dinesh Balsingh has announced plans to launch a second international internet breakout point in Akwa Ibom state in the Southern part of Nigeria. The project will use the massive 2Africa submarine cable to carry data traffic from Akwa Ibom state, joining MainOne as the other subsea cable outside of Lagos.

The resilience play: Nearly all of Nigeria’s international data flows through a single zone in Lagos. This makes the entire country’s internet vulnerable to local cable cuts or station glitches. By opening a new path in the South-South, Airtel is creating a bypass that improves speed and reliability for the North and South, ensuring the country stays online even if Lagos faces a disruption.

This move follows Airtel’s recent push to expand its infrastructure. The company has added over 2,200 network sites since late 2023 and expanded its fibre network by 25%. While 4G is now available at 99.9% of its sites, Airtel is also doubling its 5G presence to cover Nigeria’s top 20 cities within the next year.

Why it matters: This is a major victory for internet stability. While projects like the 90,000km BRIDGE project focus on laying cables on land, Airtel is fixing the international door through which that data enters. Diversifying these entry points is essential for a digital economy that cannot afford the massive subsea cable outages seen in previous years.

The big picture: In 2026, the competition between telcos is no longer just about who has the most users; it’s about who has the most reliable network. By adding satellite partnerships with Starlink to its new subsea route, Airtel is building a multi-layered system designed to keep Nigeria connected regardless of where a cable might break.