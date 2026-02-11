👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Access denied in South Africa

Image source: African Business

Senegal’s Petrosen, the state-owned oil company, has announced a $100 million onshore exploration campaign for 2026. This marks the first time in decades that the West African nation has sought onshore oil, following the massive offshore successes of the Sangomar project and the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) field.

A jump start: The $100 million investment is designed to move Petrosen from a passive partner to an active explorer, following a record year for Senegal’s energy sector: BP loaded its first LNG cargo from the GTA project in 2025, while Woodside Energy began pumping oil in 2024.

A continental trend: Petrosen joins a growing club of National Oil Companies (NOCs) across the continent, including those in Nigeria (NNPC), Angola (Sonangol), and Equatorial Guinea, that are tired of sitting on the sidelines. These countries are increasingly taking on operator and explorer roles to capture more value from their natural resources. However, the challenge remains the “skill and bill” gap, developing the technical expertise and deep pockets required to compete with the likes of Exxon and Shell.

Why it matters: If Petrosen finds a major onshore basin by the end of the year, it could significantly lower local energy costs and provide a more predictable revenue stream for the government. It also sets a precedent for how African nations can leverage offshore windfalls to fund riskier, domestic onshore ventures.