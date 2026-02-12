Image source: Tenor

Sentech, South Africa’s state signal distributor, has said that it is no longer a going concern after the National Treasury stepped in with R889 million ($56 million) in emergency funding. When a company says it’s “not a going concern,” it means auditors are no longer confident it can keep operating normally in the near future without outside help.

Are you broke if you’re owed? Sentech had about R176 million ($11 million) in the bank when it briefed Parliament on 10th February about its financial situation. But the crisis is that its biggest customer isn’t paying enough to keep it stable. The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) owes R1.6 billion ($100 million) in unpaid transmission fees. Sentech charges the corporation R71 million ($4.4 million) every month to carry its TV and radio signals, but the SABC hasn’t been paying the full bill. For most of 2025, it was paying less than half of that monthly.

Other public entities also owe Sentec smaller amounts. The Universal Service and Access Agency of South Africa owes R94 million ($5.9 million), and community broadcasters owe R34 million ($2.1 million) combined.

Why the Treasury stepped in: In 2025, things got so bad at Sentech that there was a real threat of a national TV blackout. The communications department had to scramble some money just to keep the lights on. The $56 million allocation is not a bailout or debt write-off. Instead, it’s a temporary fix that is especially important in an election cycle when uninterrupted broadcasting becomes politically critical.

Sentech is still waiting to receive the formal funding conditions from the Treasury because those conditions could determine how the money is used and whether reforms are attached to it.