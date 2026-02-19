👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Gigalayer expands its domain

Image source: Techpoint Africa

Gigalayer, a Nigerian web hosting platform, has made its seventh acquisition since its rebrand in 2013. This time, it acquired Registeram, one of Nigeria’s earliest domain registrars, trusted by businesses that have renewed their domains for over a decade. Now, those long-standing client relationships move under Gigalayer’s control.

“Who are these players and why should we care?” If you’ve ever typed “.ng” at the end of a website, companies like Registeram made that possible. Domain registrars are the gatekeepers of the internet; they manage the registration and renewal of domain names. On the other hand, Gigalyer plays across cloud hosting services and its two data centres in Nigeria. You need registrars to have an online identity and hosting providers to keep websites up. Now, Gigalayer does both.

Why collect companies like Infinity Stones? Instead of fighting for customers in a new market, Gigalayer is buying loyalty that has already proven itself. Gigalayer’s most recent acquisition was in 2019, when it took over Russian web hosting firm HUB8. The company had previously acquired LagosHost, Trudigits, MainOne’s SMEinaBox, and other firms. With the Registeram deal, Gigalayer gains continuity with long-standing customers and a Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA) licence that authorises companies to act as official registrars for the .ng country code

What this means for the market: Nigeria’s internet infrastructure market is growing, especially with deeper investments from telecom operators like MTN and Airtel. That infrastructure is directly powering the country’s digital economy growth; more businesses want to come online, and companies like Gigalayer, with its two-fold service offering, will now power this increasing demand.