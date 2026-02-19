👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Gigalayer expands its domain

Happy pre-TGIF. ☀️
In yesterday’s newsletter, we used a subject line stating that MTN Group had agreed to a “$6.2 billion” deal to buy IHS Towers, which implied that this is the purchasing value. That was inaccurate. The $6.2 billion refers to the enterprise value (EV) of IHS Towers, while the deal itself is estimated at $2.2 billion, with MTN paying $8.50 per share. We sincerely regret the error.
companies
Nigeria’s Gigalayer acquires Registeram
Gigalayer, a Nigerian web hosting platform, has made its seventh acquisition since its rebrand in 2013. This time, it acquired Registeram, one of Nigeria’s earliest domain registrars, trusted by businesses that have renewed their domains for over a decade. Now, those long-standing client relationships move under Gigalayer’s control.
“Who are these players and why should we care?” If you’ve ever typed “.ng” at the end of a website, companies like Registeram made that possible. Domain registrars are the gatekeepers of the internet; they manage the registration and renewal of domain names. On the other hand, Gigalyer plays across cloud hosting services and its two data centres in Nigeria. You need registrars to have an online identity and hosting providers to keep websites up. Now, Gigalayer does both.
Why collect companies like Infinity Stones? Instead of fighting for customers in a new market, Gigalayer is buying loyalty that has already proven itself. Gigalayer’s most recent acquisition was in 2019, when it took over Russian web hosting firm HUB8. The company had previously acquired LagosHost, Trudigits, MainOne’s SMEinaBox, and other firms. With the Registeram deal, Gigalayer gains continuity with long-standing customers and a Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA) licence that authorises companies to act as official registrars for the .ng country code
What this means for the market: Nigeria’s internet infrastructure market is growing, especially with deeper investments from telecom operators like MTN and Airtel. That infrastructure is directly powering the country’s digital economy growth; more businesses want to come online, and companies like Gigalayer, with its two-fold service offering, will now power this increasing demand.
Mobility
South Africa’s new e-hailing rules put Uber and Bolt on the clock
Ride-hailing giants operating in South Africa could be driving toward a regulatory roadblock.
With a March 11 deadline looming, neither Uber nor Bolt has completed registration under the country’s new e-hailing rules. The regulator, the National Public Transport Regulator, says it has received applications, but no platform is fully registered. Without approval, they cannot legally operate in South Africa.
The new rules are not light touch. Cars must be branded. Drivers must install panic buttons. Ride-hailing platforms, including Uber and Bolt, must ensure every driver holds a valid operating licence. Jurisdiction limits mean a driver who drops you off in another province may have to return empty. Non-compliance could attract fines of up to R100,000 ($6,218) or even jail time.
Both companies say they have applied and support clearer regulation. The application is a seven-step process, including app demonstrations before an adjudication committee, and most applications are still early in that journey.
This matters beyond paperwork. Ride-hailing has become core transport infrastructure in South Africa’s major cities. A disruption would hit drivers’ incomes, rider mobility, and urban logistics. The bigger test is execution. Regulation can improve safety and accountability, but only if the government and platforms can move fast enough to avoid switching off a service millions rely on daily.
policy
Gabon suspends social media indefinitely
If your country bans social media access today, will that affect you in any way? That’s likely a question Gambians are asking.
On Tuesday evening, the High Authority for Communication (HAC), Gabon’s media regulator, announced on national television that social media platforms are indefinitely suspended.
The regulator said the ban was a tool to curb the spread of misinformation, cyberbullying, hate speech, and the unauthorised sharing of personal data to protect national security and human dignity.
But there’s more than meets the eye: The ban coincides with rising social tension in the country. Teachers have been on strike since December 2025 over pay and working conditions; health and broadcasting workers have hinted that they might follow suit. While the official word from the regulator focuses on harmful content, this move could be seen as a convenient tactic to avert attention from the noise on that front.
Gabon is not alone: Across Africa, governments have flicked the switch during tense moments, like elections and protests. Tanzania restricted internet access during its 2025 elections; Uganda did the same in 2021. In the same year, Nigeria famously suspended Twitter (now X) indefinitely, after the platform deleted the President’s tweet. The government would later make a U-turn in 2022; the suspension lasted for seven months.
What this really means: An indefinite social media suspension is an economic and political lever. Small businesses advertise and sell on these platforms, and citizens test public opinion in real time. Digital creators earn an income from these platforms. If social media can suddenly disappear until the moment the government feels like it’s enough, then access to free speech is a privilege that exists in a conditional vacuum
CRYPTO TRACKER
The World Wide Web3
Source:
|
Coin Name
|
Current Value
|
Day
|
Month
|Bitcoin
|$66,7459
|
– 1.23%
|
– 27.16%
|Ether
|$1,966
|
– 1.52%
|
– 37.86%
|XRP
|$1.40
|
– 4.71%
|
– 28.12%
|Solana
|$81.67
|
– 3.69%
|
– 38.53%
* Data as of 06.46 AM WAT, February 19, 2026.
Written by: Opeyemi Kareem and Emmanuel Nwosu
Edited by: Emmanuel Nwosu & Ganiu Oloruntade
