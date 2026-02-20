👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – For better or for bourse

Ramadan Kareem. 🌙️

Another weekend is upon us. But not before Contra, the global freelancing platform, shocked the world by launching Contra Payments, a feature that allows humans to sell to agents. As agentic AI adoption scales, more people will create AI assistants in their likeness to handle critical tasks like evaluating options and making purchases.

A former colleague once argued that it won’t be long before AI agents start appearing in the total addressable market (TAM) slides of founders’ pitch decks. Maybe this is the signal.

In other news, OpenAI is fanning the flames on Advertising GPT, hinting at a future where brands can generate, test, and optimise ad campaigns directly inside ChatGPT. Fingers crossed and eyes open. 👀

Remember, there are still open promotional slots up for grabs on Headlines by TechCabal. Headlines is a video-based talk show that explains the stories shaping African tech, policy, and enterprise. Partner with us for thoughtful brand placement that earns attention, backed by TechCabal’s distribution.

Talk to our partnerships team to explore sponsorship options.

If you haven’t seen Headlines by TechCabal yet, our last episode is available on YouTube here.