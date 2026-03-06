👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Show’s over, Showmax

TGIF! ☀️️

The news of Showmax’s shutdown sent me spiralling, and it is not because I care deeply about the streaming platform—frankly, my opinion is a speck in the cog—but because it resurfaced the existential questions I have always had about content streaming in Africa and what can actually work.

I found it interesting that the same group that tried to buy out Comcast’s 30% stake in Showmax only months ago, shortly after its MultiChoice takeover, has now come back to shut it all down after taking full control.

A few conversations I had helped me understand that Showmax struggled to build long‑term, sticky users, at least in this part of the world. People paid for Showmax when there was a trending reality show airing or when Shaka Ilembe was in peak season. Do not get me started on EPL matches; perhaps almost nobody paid for Showmax just to watch football when there are game houses and pirate apps.

Could Showmax’s new bet on African titles have won over new, stickier users? They did not wait long enough to see that play out. My theory is that streaming tethered to an existing culture base can create repeatable wins, and I am hoping to see operators lean into that. Yet, with piracy ever present, streaming remains a hard business.

(Takes hat off) Rest easy, Showmax.

—Emmanuel