👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Project BRIDGE gets $200 million

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Nigeria is doubling down on fibre as the foundation of its digital economy, with fresh backing from development finance institutions. The African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved a $200 million loan for Nigeria’s Digital Value Chain Infrastructure for Boosting Employment (D-VIBE) project, also known as Project BRIDGE, as part of a broader $2 billion push to expand broadband nationwide.

State of play: The project aims to extend Nigeria’s fibre backbone from about 30,000km to 120,000km, connecting all 774 local government areas and linking the network to neighbouring countries, including Benin, Cameroon, Niger, and Chad. Financing includes $500 million from the World Bank and $100 million from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), alongside private sector participation through a special purpose vehicle (SPV).

Between the lines: Project BRIDGE remains in a heavy preparatory phase despite fresh funding. Nigeria is spending $6.1 million on consultants covering transaction advisory, legal compliance, and technical planning, highlighting the complexity of execution. Yet, procurement and advisory work suggest timelines will depend as much on regulatory alignment and project structuring as on capital availability.

Right-of-way costs, fragmented policies and coordination challenges continue to slow fibre rollout, explaining the reliance on DFIs to de-risk early stages and attract private capital. A milestone-based disbursement model tied to rollout targets also indicates tighter oversight on execution.

Zoom out: Large-scale fibre investments, such as Project BRIDGE, reinforce the central role of terrestrial infrastructure in national connectivity strategies. Governments are prioritising backbone control and regional interconnection, particularly where digital economies are becoming material contributors to gross domestic product (GDP).

Execution will be closely watched, as delays in Project BRIDGE could prolong connectivity gaps even as parallel investments in mobile networks accelerate in Nigeria.