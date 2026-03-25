👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Optasia takes interest in banks

Optasia CEO Salvador Anglada. Image Source: Africa Report

After a spell servicing telecoms and their mobile money arms, including MTN MoMo, the profitable lending-as-a-service fintech, Optasia, which went public in 2025, said it wants to turn its attention to banks. In an interview with local publication TechCentral, CEO Salvador Anglada said that the company wants to bring its credit-vetting systems to banks because he thinks “they cannot do so themselves.”

Between the lines: Banks across Africa’s biggest markets are still wrestling with bad loans in high-value retail segments. Nigeria’s banking non-performing loan (NPL) ratio climbed back to about 7%, above the prudential ceiling, after regulators ended post-pandemic forbearance; Kenya’s system-wide NPL ratio eased to 15.5% in February, but remains high; and South African lenders have warned that credit losses remain elevated for stressed households and SMEs. Optasia, with its AI-driven technology, is basically promising banks better underwriting for thin-file and lower-income customers that banks have either priced expensively or avoided.

State of play: While this is not Optasia’s first foray into the banking sector, it is making this its beachhead. The company’s reported blended default rate in 2025 climbed by 30 basis points (bps) to 1.2%, with the company saying the rise is “an expected consequence of Optasia’s microfinancing business overtaking its airtime advance business as the company’s largest revenue generator.”

That shift matters: Microloans are riskier than airtime advances, so holding defaults near 1% while ramping higher-yield credit is the core of the pitch it now wants to sell to banks. On that record, Optasia looks poised to offer a sharper, more data-rich credit decisioning layer to banks that struggle to lend profitably at the bottom of the pyramid, though the real test will be how its models perform through a full credit cycle.

Then, as expected, its shareholder FirstRand, one of South Africa’s largest banking groups, will be the first to plug into this plumbing, via FNB’s revamped eWallet and other products, just as we predicted in 2025. Optasia could ride on FirstRand’s scale and influence to pitch its AI-based technology to other banks in South Africa.