👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Old dogs, new tricks

Mary Vilakazi, FirstRand CEO/Image Source: Bloomberg

Old dogs, new tricks. That might be the most fitting way to describe Africa’s banking sector right now. Traditional lenders are no longer watching fintechs from the sidelines; they are moving in. Nedbank set the tone with its R1.65 billion ($96 million) acquisition of iKhokha—the deal received final approval on October 24. Standard Bank Kenya is planning to acquire NCBA Group, which owns challenger bank NCBA Loop.

More tricks: And now, the big one: FirstRand, South Africa’s second-largest bank, flush with cash, has entered the picture with a R4.78 billion ($277 million) investment. It bought a 20.1% stake in Optasia, the soon-to-list credit scoring and lending fintech platform eyeing a unicorn valuation.

State of play: FirstRand’s play is more than a capital investment. Optasia’s model uses mobile money channels such as MTN’s MoMo and Vodacom’s M-Pesa to distribute AI-assessed microloans, serving millions who exist beyond traditional credit systems. This gives FirstRand access to data and markets it cannot reach through its own infrastructure. The acquisition is a data strategy disguised as an equity purchase.

Between the lines: When Optasia lists at an expected valuation above R20 billion ($1.2 billion), FirstRand’s share could evolve from a financial holding into a strategic pipeline. The bank can integrate Optasia’s algorithms to enhance its own credit scoring and lending reach across Africa. It also gains an early position in the next wave of cross-border, mobile-led banking that will define African finance over the next decade.

But look closer, and the move feels less like strategic innovation and more like corporate theater. South Africa’s largest bank suddenly chasing fintech relevance in 2025 looks reactionary. Years of watching smaller players, such as Bank Zero, Tyme Bank, and Discovery Bank, seize growth in unbanked segments have left FirstRand playing catch-up. Faced with squeezed margins and creaking infrastructure, it is seeking balance with an Optasia stake and its planned Kenya entry.