👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily–Brydging a trade gap

Nigerians are selling their identities for urgent 2k. NIMC wants it to stop.

Nigeria’s National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has warned Nigerians against selling their national identification numbers (NIN) and user data to fraudsters.

This warning follows findings by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which uncovered a large-scale operation involving 12,000 Nigerian youths collecting and trading NIN details. According to EFCC, some Nigerians sell their private data to fraudsters for as little as $0.98. They then sell this data to suspected fintechs at $3.27—creating a network of sellers and buyers that jeopardise data security at a national level. This action is considered illegal and punishable under the NIMC Act No. 23 of 2007 , the Data Protection Act, and the Cybercrime Act.

What might rogue fintechs be doing with this data? NINs are essential for onboarding customers, verifying identities, and granting access to financial services. Fintechs acquiring them outside official channels could be using them to speed up customer acquisition or meet Know-Your-Customer (KYC) requirements.

It seems like a trend: In April, the identity commission warned Nigerians to avoid being lured to submit their NIN for money following a discovery of such a situation in Anambra State. In June last year, Paradigm Initiative, a Pan-African social enterprise, raised an alarm over its discovery of data belonging to Nigerians—including NIN and Bank Verification Number (BVN)—on a website for as low as $0.065. This discovery prompted the NIMC to to restrict third-party access to its database.

To curb this trend, NIMC is urging Nigerians to secure their identities using its newly launched verification service, NINAuth, and warns that unverified NIN use increases nationwide security risks. .