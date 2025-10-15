👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Provide WiFi or pay fines

Image Source: Wasoko

The COMESA Competition Commission (CCC) said on Monday that it is investigating the merger between Kenya’s Wasoko and Egypt’s MaxAB, which was finalised in August 2024. The deal, which created a $500 million entity, is being probed for creating a business that stifles fair competition, with the regulator suggesting it could “substantially prevent or lessen competition in the common market.”

Between the lines: At its peak, Wasoko was the most-funded B2B e-commerce startup in Africa. However, operational struggles led the company to pause its operations in Uganda and Zambia and lay off staff. At the time of the merger, Wasoko was nowhere near its 2023 $625 million valuation.

Zoom out: The CCC is concerned that the merger creates an e-commerce business that operates across several markets, widening its market reach. Yet the poser here is whether such scrutiny is warranted when both companies entered the deal from positions of weakness rather than dominance. Wasoko and MaxAB were each struggling with cash burn, dwindling investor confidence, and the heavy costs of scaling in fragmented markets.

Yet, the CCC has invited competitors, suppliers, and users to submit their thoughts before October 24, ahead of its decision on whether the merger harms competition or simply gives two faltering giants a second chance.