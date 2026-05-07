OnePlus launched two new phones today in India: the Nord CE6 and the Nord CE6 Lite. Both phones sit below the Nord 6 in terms of price and hardware, giving buyers more entry points into the Nord series. The CE6 targets buyers who want strong performance and a rugged build without paying flagship prices. The CE6 Lite goes after the budget end of the market, where OnePlus has had strong sales before.

The launch was India-only. OnePlus has not announced a global rollout for either phone, so availability outside India is not confirmed as of this writing.

OnePlus Nord CE6

Image source: OnePlus website

The Nord CE6 is built around two things: a big battery and a tough body. It packs an 8,000 mAh battery that charges at 80W, paired with four separate IP ratings and MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certification. That combination is unusual at this price point.

1. Display

You get a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 1.5K resolution (2772 x 1272 pixels) and a 144Hz refresh rate. The panel peaks at 1,800 nits of brightness and uses 3,840 Hz PWM dimming, which is designed to reduce eye strain. The glass is Crystal Guard, OnePlus’s own hardened cover glass.

2. Performance

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 (4nm), clocked up to 2.5 GHz with an Adreno 810 GPU.

OnePlus added a secondary chip, which it calls the “Touch Reflex” co-processor, which brings touch sampling up to 3,200 Hz. For gaming, the phone also includes a 6-axis gaming gyroscope and an X-axis linear motor for haptic feedback. It runs Android 16 out of the box with OxygenOS 16 on top.

RAM and storage options:

8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage

8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage

There is no microSD card slot on the CE6.

3. Cameras

The rear setup has two sensors:

50 MP main camera (OmniVision OV50D40, f/1.8, dual-axis OIS, 4K video at 30fps)

2 MP monochrome lens (f/2.4)

The front camera is a 32 MP shooter (GalaxyCore GC32E2, f/2.0) with autofocus and 4K video support. OnePlus loads the phone with an AI photo suite that includes AI Perfect Shot, AI Eraser, AI Reflection Eraser, AI Detail Boost, AI Portrait Glow, AI Unblur, and AI Reframe. Both phones also support Gemini Live and Circle to Search.

4. Battery and charging

The 8,000 mAh battery supports:

80W SUPERVOOC wired charging

27W wired reverse charging (so you can use the phone to charge other devices)

There is no wireless charging on the CE6. Bypass charging is supported, which lets you game while the phone draws power directly from the charger, reducing heat on the battery.

5. Build and durability

This is where the Nord CE6 stands out from most phones at its price. It carries four separate IP ratings: IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K. That means it handles dust, submersion, low-pressure water jets, and high-pressure steam jets. On top of that, it has MIL-STD-810H certification, a US military standard for resistance to temperature extremes, vibration, and drops. The phone weighs 215 g and measures 162.5 x 77.5 x 8.5 mm. Colour options are Fresh Blue, Lunar Pearl, and Pitch Black.

6. Price and availability

India pricing:

₹29,999 (8 GB + 128 GB) — approximately $318 (₦434,070)

₹32,999 (8 GB + 256 GB) — approximately $350 (₦477,750)

The CE6 goes on sale in India on May 8, 2026, at 12 PM IST, through Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, and select offline stores. No other markets have been announced.

The dollar and naira figures are based on the exchange rates as of May 7, 2026: $1 = ₹94.22 and $1 = ₦1,365.

OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite

Image source: OnePlus website

The Nord CE6 Lite is the more affordable option in this launch. It brings a large battery and a fast display at a lower price, with clear trade-offs on camera quality, screen type, and water resistance compared to the CE6.

The “Lite” sub-tier is making a comeback after a two-year break. The last phone in this line, the Nord CE4 Lite, was the highest-selling Android phone in its price segment during Amazon India’s Great Indian Festival in 2024.

1. Display

The CE6 Lite has a 6.72-inch LCD screen with FHD+ resolution (2400 x 1080) and an adaptive refresh rate that goes up to 144Hz. Peak brightness is rated at 1,000 nits. It is worth noting that the official spec sheet lists a “680 nits peak” figure in some places, which may reflect a typical-use figure versus the maximum under ideal conditions. Verify this on the OnePlus India product page before making a purchase decision.

2. Performance

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex (4nm), clocked up to 2.6 GHz with a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU.

OnePlus claims an AnTuTu score above 1,030,000 for this chip. It runs Android 16 with OxygenOS 16 and comes with 5 years of software support.

RAM and storage options:

6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage

8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage

8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage

Unlike the CE6, the Lite has a hybrid SIM tray that accepts a microSD card up to 2 TB.

3. Cameras

Rear cameras:

50 MP main (OmniVision OV50D40, f/1.8, EIS but no OIS, 4K video at 30fps)

2 MP depth/monochrome lens (f/2.4)

The front camera is an 8 MP shooter with 1080p video. The CE6 Lite has the same AI photo features as the CE6, including Gemini Live and Circle to Search.

4. Battery and charging

The 7,000 mAh battery supports:

45W SUPERVOOC wired charging

10W wired reverse charging

No wireless charging. Bypass charging is supported.

5. Build and durability

The CE6 Lite weighs 208 g and measures 166 x 76 x 8.5 mm. It has an IP64 rating, which provides dust protection and resistance to water splashes but not full submersion. It also carries MIL-STD-810H certification. Colour options are Vivid Mint and Hyper Black. The fingerprint sensor is side-mounted rather than in-display.

6. Price and availability

India pricing:

₹20,999 (6 GB + 128 GB) — approximately $223 (₦304,395)

₹22,999 (8 GB + 128 GB) — approximately $244 (₦333,060)

₹25,999 (8 GB + 256 GB) — approximately $276 (₦376,740)

The CE6 Lite goes on sale in India on May 12, 2026, at 12 PM IST, through Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, and select offline stores. No other markets have been announced.

The dollar and naira figures are based on the exchange rates as of May 7, 2026: $1 = ₹94.22 and $1 = ₦1,365.

OnePlus Nord CE6 vs Nord CE6 Lite: Key differences