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  • Every OnePlus phone released in 2026, ranked

    By

    Chukwuebuka Mgbojikwe
    Every OnePlus phone released in 2026, ranked

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    Table of contents

    OnePlus 15

    OnePlus 15R

    OnePlus 15T

    OnePlus Nord 6

    OnePlus entered 2026 with arguably its strongest product lineup yet. Four phones have launched since late 2025 under the 2026 cycle: the flagship OnePlus 15, the value-driven 15R, the compact powerhouse 15T, and the battery-record-setting Nord 6. Each targets a different kind of buyer, but all four share the same DNA of massive batteries, 165Hz displays, and competitive pricing.

    Before you dive in, there is important context. Multiple credible sources report that OnePlus is exiting the US, UK, and EU markets as early as April 2026, with India pivoting to online-only sales. The brand’s future outside China is deeply uncertain. That makes this current lineup potentially OnePlus’s final chapter for global consumers.

    Here is a ranked breakdown of every OnePlus phone released so far in 2026, starting with the best overall package.

    1. OnePlus 15

    OnePlus 15
    Image source: Marques Brownlee on YouTube

    The OnePlus 15 is the brand’s most ambitious flagship to date. It pairs Qualcomm’s top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (3nm) with a 7,300 mAh silicon-carbon battery, which was the largest in any North American flagship at launch. Tom’s Guide recorded 25 hours and 13 minutes of battery life in testing, calling it the best result they had ever measured.

    The phone dropped the long-running Hasselblad camera partnership in favour of a new in-house “DetailMax Engine.” Reviewers were split on this call. TechRadar awarded a perfect 5/5, while Android Authority gave 3/5 and flagged camera downgrades.

    Key specs

    ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (SM8850-AC, 3nm)
    RAM12GB or 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra Plus
    Storage256GB, 512GB (global); 1TB China-only — UFS 4.1
    Display6.78″ flat LTPO AMOLED, 1272×2772 (1.5K), 165Hz adaptive (1-165Hz), 1,800 nits HBM, Dolby Vision / HDR10+
    Battery7,300 mAh silicon-carbon
    Wired charging120W SUPERVOOC (80W in US variant); 50% in 15 min
    Wireless charging50W AIRVOOC; 10W reverse wireless
    Rear cameras50MP Sony IMX906 (f/1.8, OIS) + 50MP OmniVision OV50D40 ultrawide (f/2.0, 116 deg FoV) + 50MP Samsung JN5 telephoto (f/2.8, 3.5x optical, OIS)
    Front camera32MP Sony IMX709 (f/2.4, AF)
    Video8K@30fps, 4K@120fps Dolby Vision
    OSAndroid 16 / OxygenOS 16 (ColorOS 16 in China)
    Dimensions161.4 x 76.7 x 8.1 mm
    Weight211-215g (varies by finish)
    IP ratingIP68 / IP69K
    OtherUltrasonic fingerprint, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, IR blaster, Plus Key (replaces alert slider), USB-C 3.2

    Standout features

    The OnePlus 15 came with a full design overhaul. The circular camera island is gone, replaced by a rectangular module. The curved display is gone too, replaced by a flat screen. The iconic alert slider became a customisable “Plus Key” action button.

    The 165Hz LTPO display was the first screen above 1080p resolution to hit that refresh rate. Video recording goes up to 4K at 120fps with Dolby Vision HDR, a first for Android. A 360-degree Cryo-Velocity cooling system with aerospace-grade aerogel keeps the phone from overheating during long gaming sessions.

    Pricing

    ConfigurationUSDGBPEURINR
    12GB / 256GB$899.99£849€949Rs. 72,999
    16GB / 512GB$999.99£979€1,099Rs. 79,999

    Nigeria pricing

    OnePlus has no official distribution in Nigeria. Grey-market pricing on Jiji.ng starts around ₦850,000. The dedicated retailer JustFones.ng lists the 16GB/512GB at approximately ₦1,500,000. Aggregator sites show wildly varying estimates ranging from ₦250,000 to ₦1,800,000. Treat those numbers with caution.

    Availability and release date

    • China: October 27-28, 2025
    • Global (India, UK, EU, Canada): November 13, 2025
    • United States: Mid-December 2025 (delayed by FCC approval issues)
    • Nigeria/Africa: Not officially launched; grey-market imports only

    2. OnePlus 15R

    OnePlus 15R
    Image source: GSMArena Official on YouTube

    The OnePlus 15R made history quietly. It was the first phone in the world to ship with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, beating even its own flagship sibling to market with the new chip. It pairs that with the largest battery in the lineup at 7,400 mAh and starts at $699.99, $200 below the OnePlus 15.

    The trade-offs are real. You get no wireless charging, a dual camera setup instead of a triple (the telephoto is gone), and an LTPS panel rather than LTPO.

    Key specs

    ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 (SM8845, 3nm)
    RAM12GB LPDDR5X Ultra (single option)
    Storage256GB or 512GB — UFS 4.1
    Display6.83″ LTPS AMOLED, 1272×2800 (1.5K), 165Hz, 1,800 nits HBM / 3,600 nits peak
    Battery7,400 mAh silicon-carbon
    Wired charging80W SUPERVOOC (55W charger in-box in some regions)
    Wireless chargingNone
    Rear cameras50MP Sony IMX906 (f/1.8, OIS, PDAF) + 8MP Sony IMX355 ultrawide (f/2.2)
    Front camera32MP (f/2.0, AF)
    Video4K@120fps, 1080p@240fps
    OSAndroid 16 / OxygenOS 16
    Dimensions163.4 x 77 x 8.1-8.3 mm
    Weight213-219g (varies by back material)
    IP ratingIP66 / IP68 / IP69 / IP69K
    OtherUltrasonic fingerprint (upgraded from optical on 13R), Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, IR blaster, Plus Key, USB-C 2.0

    Standout features

    Debuting the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip is the headline, but the 15R also brought in a Tri-Chip System: a dedicated Wi-Fi chip and a 3,200Hz touch-response chip working alongside the main SoC. This setup is aimed squarely at competitive mobile gamers.

    The jump from an optical fingerprint sensor to an ultrasonic one is a notable hardware upgrade over the 13R’s predecessor. On the other side of the ledger, the 15R drops the telephoto lens the 13R had (a 50MP unit), and that is a clear step back that reviewers called out.

    Pricing

    ConfigurationUSDGBPEURINR
    12GB / 256GB$699.99£649€699Rs. 47,999 (raised to Rs. 51,999 post-March 2026)
    12GB / 512GB$799.99£729~€799 (est.)Rs. 52,998

    Nigeria pricing

    The 15R is not officially available in Nigeria. Grey-market listings on Jiji.ng start from approximately N799,000. Aggregator estimates range from ₦369,000 to ₦1,250,000, reflecting the absence of any official distribution channel.

    Availability and release date

    • Announced: December 17, 2025
    • India: December 22, 2025
    • US, UK, Europe: January 8-15, 2026 (via OnePlus.com, Amazon, Best Buy)
    • China: Sold as “OnePlus Ace 6T” under different branding
    • Nigeria/Africa: Not officially launched; grey-market only

    3. OnePlus 15T

    Image source: gizmochina on YouTube

    The OnePlus 15T is the most intriguing phone in the 2026 lineup and, frustratingly, the hardest to buy. It squeezes a 7,500 mAh battery, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, and a 50MP periscope telephoto into a body that is only 150.56 mm tall and weighs 194 grams. That is more battery than the full-size OnePlus 15, in a body that is 20g lighter. The catch is that it launched exclusively in China on March 24, 2026, and no global or Indian launch has been announced.

    Key specs

    ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (SM8850-AC, 3nm)
    RAM12GB or 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra Pro
    Storage256GB, 512GB, or 1TB — UFS 4.1
    Display6.32″ flat LTPO AMOLED, 1216×2640 (1.5K), 165Hz (60-165Hz), 3,600 nits peak, Dolby Vision / HDR10+
    Battery7,500 mAh silicon-carbon “Glacier Battery”
    Wired charging100W SuperVOOC
    Wireless charging50W magnetic wireless; 5W reverse
    Rear cameras50MP Sony IMX906 (f/1.8, OIS) + 50MP LUMO periscope telephoto (f/2.8, 3.5x optical, 7x lossless, OIS)
    Front camera16MP (f/2.4)
    Video8K@30fps, 4K@60fps, Dolby Vision HDR
    OSAndroid 16 / ColorOS 16 (China)
    Dimensions150.56 x 71.82 x 8.35 mm
    Weight194g
    IP ratingIP66 / IP68 / IP69 / IP69K
    OtherUltrasonic fingerprint, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, IR blaster, USB-C 2.0, dual nano-SIM (no eSIM)

    Standout features

    The 15T’s main talking point is its battery-to-size ratio. A 7,500 mAh battery in a 6.32-inch body that weighs under 200 grams. The Pixel 10 packs just 4,970 mAh, and the Galaxy S26 sits around 4,000 mAh in a comparable form factor. Nothing in its size class comes close.

    The LUMO periscope telephoto is a first for OnePlus’s T-series, offering genuine 3.5x optical zoom and 7x lossless zoom. A dedicated “Wind Chaser Gaming Kernel” and e-sports triple-core architecture (main SoC + Lingxi touch chip + G2 Wi-Fi chip) are built in for competitive gaming. Add 100W wired charging and 50W magnetic wireless charging, and you have a spec sheet that outclasses phones twice its physical size.

    Pricing (China only)

    ConfigurationCNYApprox. USD
    12GB / 256GBCNY 4,299~$625
    16GB / 256GBCNY 4,599~$668
    12GB / 512GBCNY 4,899~$712
    16GB / 512GBCNY 5,199~$755
    16GB / 1TBCNY 5,699~$830

    No official global, US, UK, EU, India, or Nigeria pricing exists. USD figures are approximate currency conversions only.

    Availability and release date

    • China announced: March 24, 2026
    • China on sale: March 25, 2026, via OPPO’s official store
    • Colours: Healing White Chocolate, Pure Cocoa, Relaxing Matcha
    • Global / India / US / UK / EU: Not launched, not announced as of April 8, 2026
    • Nigeria/Africa: Not available

    Multiple credible outlets, including 9to5Google, PhoneArena, TechRadar, and NotebookCheck, have reported that a global launch is unlikely. PhoneArena stated plainly that the 15T is unlikely to ever reach the US. The phone received BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification, which suggests some Indian preparation. But with OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu resigning on March 24, 2026, the same day the 15T launched in China, a global release remains unconfirmed and looks improbable.

    4. OnePlus Nord 6

    OnePlus Nord 6
    Image source: Sillycorns on YouTube

    The OnePlus Nord 6 launched on April 7, 2026, as the most battery-dense phone OnePlus has ever made. Its 9,000 mAh silicon-carbon cell is a staggering number for any phone, let alone a mid-ranger starting at Rs. 38,999 (approximately $422). OnePlus claims 2.5+ days of moderate use and nearly 27 hours of continuous YouTube streaming. 

    The phone borrows the OnePlus 15’s “Sunburst HDR” AMOLED panel and 165Hz refresh rate, and pairs them with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, the most powerful chip available in its price range.

    Key specs

    ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 (SM8735, 4nm)
    RAM8GB or 12GB LPDDR5X (+ Dynamic RAM Expansion)
    Storage256GB UFS 4.1 (only option at India launch)
    Display6.78″ AMOLED “Sunburst HDR”, 2772×1272 (1.5K), 165Hz (variable), 3,600 nits peak / 1,800 nits HBM, HDR10+
    Battery9,000 mAh silicon-carbon dual-cell
    Wired charging80W SUPERVOOC (~70 min full charge)
    Wireless chargingNone
    Reverse wired charging27W (phone doubles as a power bank)
    Rear cameras50MP Sony LYTIA-600 (f/1.8, 1/1.95″, OIS, PDAF) + 8MP OmniVision OV08F ultrawide (f/2.2, 112 deg FoV)
    Front camera32MP Samsung sensor (f/2.0, AF)
    Video4K@60fps, 1080p@120fps, gyro-EIS
    OSAndroid 16 / OxygenOS 16
    Dimensions162.5 x 77.5 x 8.5 mm
    Weight217g
    IP ratingIP66 / IP68 / IP69 / IP69K
    DurabilityMIL-STD-810H military-grade certification
    OtherOptical in-display fingerprint, Wi-Fi 7 with G2 accelerator, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, IR blaster, Plus Key, Crystal Guard Glass, Aqua Touch 2.0, polycarbonate body

    Standout features

    The 9,000 mAh battery is what gets all the attention, and it should. It is the largest ever fitted into a OnePlus phone. Despite that, the Nord 6 remains 8.5 mm thick and 217g, using silicon-carbon chemistry with 15% silicon content. The 27W reverse wired charging turns the phone into a power bank for your other devices.

    Borrowing the flagship OnePlus 15’s exact display panel and putting it in a phone that costs less than half the price is a significant value play. MIL-STD-810H certification, along with quad IP ratings (IP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K), makes it one of the most durable mid-range options available. The Tri-Chip architecture (Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 + touch chip + Wi-Fi chip) trickles down from the flagship lineup for better gaming performance.

    Pricing

    ConfigurationINRApprox. USD
    8GB / 256GBRs. 38,999~$422
    12GB / 256GBRs. 41,999~$455

    Launch offers in India include Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 3,000 in bank discounts, bringing the effective starting price to approximately Rs. 35,999 (around $390).

    Europe / UK pricing

    • Not officially confirmed. Based on the Nord 5’s pricing pattern, leaks suggest approximately €449 and £399.

    US pricing

    • Not expected. Nord devices have not traditionally launched in the US.

    Nigeria pricing

    • Not available from any retailers as of April 8, 2026. No NGN pricing found.

    Availability and release date

    • Announced: April 7, 2026
    • India sale: April 9, 2026, 12 PM IST (Amazon India, OnePlus.in, OnePlus stores, select offline retailers)
    • China: Already available as “OnePlus Turbo 6″ since January 2026
    • Europe/UK: Expected but unconfirmed; OnePlus’s global retreat casts doubt
    • US: Not expected
    • Nigeria/Africa: Not available

    Quick comparison

    Here is how all four phones stack up side by side.

    OnePlus 15OnePlus 15ROnePlus 15TOnePlus Nord 6
    ChipsetSD 8 Elite Gen 5SD 8 Gen 5SD 8 Elite Gen 5SD 8s Gen 4
    Display6.78″ LTPO, 165Hz6.83″ LTPS, 165Hz6.32″ LTPO, 165Hz6.78″ AMOLED, 165Hz
    Battery7,300 mAh7,400 mAh7,500 mAh9,000 mAh
    Wired charging120W (80W US)80W100W80W
    Wireless charging50WNone50WNone
    Rear camerasTriple 50MP50MP + 8MPDual 50MP (periscope)50MP + 8MP
    Telephoto3.5x opticalNone3.5x optical (periscope)None
    Weight211-215g213-219g194g217g
    IP ratingIP68/IP69KIP66/68/69/69KIP66/68/69/69KIP66/68/69/69K + MIL-STD-810H
    Starting price$899 / Rs. 72,999$699 / Rs. 47,999CNY 4,299 (~$625)Rs. 38,999 (~$422)
    Global availabilityUS, UK, EU, IndiaUS, UK, EU, IndiaChina onlyIndia only (EU TBD)

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