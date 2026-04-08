Every OnePlus phone released in 2026, ranked

OnePlus entered 2026 with arguably its strongest product lineup yet. Four phones have launched since late 2025 under the 2026 cycle: the flagship OnePlus 15, the value-driven 15R, the compact powerhouse 15T, and the battery-record-setting Nord 6. Each targets a different kind of buyer, but all four share the same DNA of massive batteries, 165Hz displays, and competitive pricing.

Before you dive in, there is important context. Multiple credible sources report that OnePlus is exiting the US, UK, and EU markets as early as April 2026, with India pivoting to online-only sales. The brand’s future outside China is deeply uncertain. That makes this current lineup potentially OnePlus’s final chapter for global consumers.

Here is a ranked breakdown of every OnePlus phone released so far in 2026, starting with the best overall package.

1. OnePlus 15

Image source: Marques Brownlee on YouTube

The OnePlus 15 is the brand’s most ambitious flagship to date. It pairs Qualcomm’s top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (3nm) with a 7,300 mAh silicon-carbon battery, which was the largest in any North American flagship at launch. Tom’s Guide recorded 25 hours and 13 minutes of battery life in testing, calling it the best result they had ever measured.

The phone dropped the long-running Hasselblad camera partnership in favour of a new in-house “DetailMax Engine.” Reviewers were split on this call. TechRadar awarded a perfect 5/5, while Android Authority gave 3/5 and flagged camera downgrades.

Key specs

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (SM8850-AC, 3nm) RAM 12GB or 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra Plus Storage 256GB, 512GB (global); 1TB China-only — UFS 4.1 Display 6.78″ flat LTPO AMOLED, 1272×2772 (1.5K), 165Hz adaptive (1-165Hz), 1,800 nits HBM, Dolby Vision / HDR10+ Battery 7,300 mAh silicon-carbon Wired charging 120W SUPERVOOC (80W in US variant); 50% in 15 min Wireless charging 50W AIRVOOC; 10W reverse wireless Rear cameras 50MP Sony IMX906 (f/1.8, OIS) + 50MP OmniVision OV50D40 ultrawide (f/2.0, 116 deg FoV) + 50MP Samsung JN5 telephoto (f/2.8, 3.5x optical, OIS) Front camera 32MP Sony IMX709 (f/2.4, AF) Video 8K@30fps, 4K@120fps Dolby Vision OS Android 16 / OxygenOS 16 (ColorOS 16 in China) Dimensions 161.4 x 76.7 x 8.1 mm Weight 211-215g (varies by finish) IP rating IP68 / IP69K Other Ultrasonic fingerprint, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, IR blaster, Plus Key (replaces alert slider), USB-C 3.2

Standout features

The OnePlus 15 came with a full design overhaul. The circular camera island is gone, replaced by a rectangular module. The curved display is gone too, replaced by a flat screen. The iconic alert slider became a customisable “Plus Key” action button.

The 165Hz LTPO display was the first screen above 1080p resolution to hit that refresh rate. Video recording goes up to 4K at 120fps with Dolby Vision HDR, a first for Android. A 360-degree Cryo-Velocity cooling system with aerospace-grade aerogel keeps the phone from overheating during long gaming sessions.

Pricing

Configuration USD GBP EUR INR 12GB / 256GB $899.99 £849 €949 Rs. 72,999 16GB / 512GB $999.99 £979 €1,099 Rs. 79,999

Nigeria pricing

OnePlus has no official distribution in Nigeria. Grey-market pricing on Jiji.ng starts around ₦850,000. The dedicated retailer JustFones.ng lists the 16GB/512GB at approximately ₦1,500,000. Aggregator sites show wildly varying estimates ranging from ₦250,000 to ₦1,800,000. Treat those numbers with caution.

Availability and release date

China: October 27-28, 2025

Global (India, UK, EU, Canada): November 13, 2025

United States: Mid-December 2025 (delayed by FCC approval issues)

Nigeria/Africa: Not officially launched; grey-market imports only

2. OnePlus 15R

Image source: GSMArena Official on YouTube

The OnePlus 15R made history quietly. It was the first phone in the world to ship with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, beating even its own flagship sibling to market with the new chip. It pairs that with the largest battery in the lineup at 7,400 mAh and starts at $699.99, $200 below the OnePlus 15.

The trade-offs are real. You get no wireless charging, a dual camera setup instead of a triple (the telephoto is gone), and an LTPS panel rather than LTPO.

Key specs

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 (SM8845, 3nm) RAM 12GB LPDDR5X Ultra (single option) Storage 256GB or 512GB — UFS 4.1 Display 6.83″ LTPS AMOLED, 1272×2800 (1.5K), 165Hz, 1,800 nits HBM / 3,600 nits peak Battery 7,400 mAh silicon-carbon Wired charging 80W SUPERVOOC (55W charger in-box in some regions) Wireless charging None Rear cameras 50MP Sony IMX906 (f/1.8, OIS, PDAF) + 8MP Sony IMX355 ultrawide (f/2.2) Front camera 32MP (f/2.0, AF) Video 4K@120fps, 1080p@240fps OS Android 16 / OxygenOS 16 Dimensions 163.4 x 77 x 8.1-8.3 mm Weight 213-219g (varies by back material) IP rating IP66 / IP68 / IP69 / IP69K Other Ultrasonic fingerprint (upgraded from optical on 13R), Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, IR blaster, Plus Key, USB-C 2.0

Standout features

Debuting the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip is the headline, but the 15R also brought in a Tri-Chip System: a dedicated Wi-Fi chip and a 3,200Hz touch-response chip working alongside the main SoC. This setup is aimed squarely at competitive mobile gamers.

The jump from an optical fingerprint sensor to an ultrasonic one is a notable hardware upgrade over the 13R’s predecessor. On the other side of the ledger, the 15R drops the telephoto lens the 13R had (a 50MP unit), and that is a clear step back that reviewers called out.

Pricing

Configuration USD GBP EUR INR 12GB / 256GB $699.99 £649 €699 Rs. 47,999 (raised to Rs. 51,999 post-March 2026) 12GB / 512GB $799.99 £729 ~€799 (est.) Rs. 52,998

Nigeria pricing

The 15R is not officially available in Nigeria. Grey-market listings on Jiji.ng start from approximately N799,000. Aggregator estimates range from ₦369,000 to ₦1,250,000, reflecting the absence of any official distribution channel.

Availability and release date

Announced: December 17, 2025

India: December 22, 2025

US, UK, Europe: January 8-15, 2026 (via OnePlus.com, Amazon, Best Buy)

China: Sold as “OnePlus Ace 6T” under different branding

Nigeria/Africa: Not officially launched; grey-market only

3. OnePlus 15T

Image source: gizmochina on YouTube

The OnePlus 15T is the most intriguing phone in the 2026 lineup and, frustratingly, the hardest to buy. It squeezes a 7,500 mAh battery, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, and a 50MP periscope telephoto into a body that is only 150.56 mm tall and weighs 194 grams. That is more battery than the full-size OnePlus 15, in a body that is 20g lighter. The catch is that it launched exclusively in China on March 24, 2026, and no global or Indian launch has been announced.

Key specs

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (SM8850-AC, 3nm) RAM 12GB or 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra Pro Storage 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB — UFS 4.1 Display 6.32″ flat LTPO AMOLED, 1216×2640 (1.5K), 165Hz (60-165Hz), 3,600 nits peak, Dolby Vision / HDR10+ Battery 7,500 mAh silicon-carbon “Glacier Battery” Wired charging 100W SuperVOOC Wireless charging 50W magnetic wireless; 5W reverse Rear cameras 50MP Sony IMX906 (f/1.8, OIS) + 50MP LUMO periscope telephoto (f/2.8, 3.5x optical, 7x lossless, OIS) Front camera 16MP (f/2.4) Video 8K@30fps, 4K@60fps, Dolby Vision HDR OS Android 16 / ColorOS 16 (China) Dimensions 150.56 x 71.82 x 8.35 mm Weight 194g IP rating IP66 / IP68 / IP69 / IP69K Other Ultrasonic fingerprint, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, IR blaster, USB-C 2.0, dual nano-SIM (no eSIM)

Standout features

The 15T’s main talking point is its battery-to-size ratio. A 7,500 mAh battery in a 6.32-inch body that weighs under 200 grams. The Pixel 10 packs just 4,970 mAh, and the Galaxy S26 sits around 4,000 mAh in a comparable form factor. Nothing in its size class comes close.

The LUMO periscope telephoto is a first for OnePlus’s T-series, offering genuine 3.5x optical zoom and 7x lossless zoom. A dedicated “Wind Chaser Gaming Kernel” and e-sports triple-core architecture (main SoC + Lingxi touch chip + G2 Wi-Fi chip) are built in for competitive gaming. Add 100W wired charging and 50W magnetic wireless charging, and you have a spec sheet that outclasses phones twice its physical size.

Pricing (China only)

Configuration CNY Approx. USD 12GB / 256GB CNY 4,299 ~$625 16GB / 256GB CNY 4,599 ~$668 12GB / 512GB CNY 4,899 ~$712 16GB / 512GB CNY 5,199 ~$755 16GB / 1TB CNY 5,699 ~$830

No official global, US, UK, EU, India, or Nigeria pricing exists. USD figures are approximate currency conversions only.

Availability and release date

China announced: March 24, 2026

China on sale: March 25, 2026, via OPPO’s official store

Colours: Healing White Chocolate, Pure Cocoa, Relaxing Matcha

Global / India / US / UK / EU: Not launched, not announced as of April 8, 2026

Nigeria/Africa: Not available

Multiple credible outlets, including 9to5Google, PhoneArena, TechRadar, and NotebookCheck, have reported that a global launch is unlikely. PhoneArena stated plainly that the 15T is unlikely to ever reach the US. The phone received BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification, which suggests some Indian preparation. But with OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu resigning on March 24, 2026, the same day the 15T launched in China, a global release remains unconfirmed and looks improbable.

4. OnePlus Nord 6

Image source: Sillycorns on YouTube

The OnePlus Nord 6 launched on April 7, 2026, as the most battery-dense phone OnePlus has ever made. Its 9,000 mAh silicon-carbon cell is a staggering number for any phone, let alone a mid-ranger starting at Rs. 38,999 (approximately $422). OnePlus claims 2.5+ days of moderate use and nearly 27 hours of continuous YouTube streaming.

The phone borrows the OnePlus 15’s “Sunburst HDR” AMOLED panel and 165Hz refresh rate, and pairs them with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, the most powerful chip available in its price range.

Key specs

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 (SM8735, 4nm) RAM 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5X (+ Dynamic RAM Expansion) Storage 256GB UFS 4.1 (only option at India launch) Display 6.78″ AMOLED “Sunburst HDR”, 2772×1272 (1.5K), 165Hz (variable), 3,600 nits peak / 1,800 nits HBM, HDR10+ Battery 9,000 mAh silicon-carbon dual-cell Wired charging 80W SUPERVOOC (~70 min full charge) Wireless charging None Reverse wired charging 27W (phone doubles as a power bank) Rear cameras 50MP Sony LYTIA-600 (f/1.8, 1/1.95″, OIS, PDAF) + 8MP OmniVision OV08F ultrawide (f/2.2, 112 deg FoV) Front camera 32MP Samsung sensor (f/2.0, AF) Video 4K@60fps, 1080p@120fps, gyro-EIS OS Android 16 / OxygenOS 16 Dimensions 162.5 x 77.5 x 8.5 mm Weight 217g IP rating IP66 / IP68 / IP69 / IP69K Durability MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification Other Optical in-display fingerprint, Wi-Fi 7 with G2 accelerator, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, IR blaster, Plus Key, Crystal Guard Glass, Aqua Touch 2.0, polycarbonate body

Standout features

The 9,000 mAh battery is what gets all the attention, and it should. It is the largest ever fitted into a OnePlus phone. Despite that, the Nord 6 remains 8.5 mm thick and 217g, using silicon-carbon chemistry with 15% silicon content. The 27W reverse wired charging turns the phone into a power bank for your other devices.

Borrowing the flagship OnePlus 15’s exact display panel and putting it in a phone that costs less than half the price is a significant value play. MIL-STD-810H certification, along with quad IP ratings (IP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K), makes it one of the most durable mid-range options available. The Tri-Chip architecture (Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 + touch chip + Wi-Fi chip) trickles down from the flagship lineup for better gaming performance.

Pricing

Configuration INR Approx. USD 8GB / 256GB Rs. 38,999 ~$422 12GB / 256GB Rs. 41,999 ~$455

Launch offers in India include Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 3,000 in bank discounts, bringing the effective starting price to approximately Rs. 35,999 (around $390).

Europe / UK pricing

Not officially confirmed. Based on the Nord 5’s pricing pattern, leaks suggest approximately €449 and £399.

US pricing

Not expected. Nord devices have not traditionally launched in the US.

Nigeria pricing

Not available from any retailers as of April 8, 2026. No NGN pricing found.

Availability and release date

Announced: April 7, 2026

India sale: April 9, 2026, 12 PM IST (Amazon India, OnePlus.in, OnePlus stores, select offline retailers)

China: Already available as “OnePlus Turbo 6″ since January 2026

Europe/UK: Expected but unconfirmed; OnePlus’s global retreat casts doubt

US: Not expected

Nigeria/Africa: Not available

Quick comparison

Here is how all four phones stack up side by side.