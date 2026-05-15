Samsung pushed the stable One UI 8.5 update on May 6, 2026, starting with the Galaxy S25 series in South Korea before expanding globally on May 11. The Galaxy S24 series, Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and foldables like the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 followed shortly after.

Any major software update comes with a settling-in period, and One UI 8.5 is no different. Within days of the rollout, users across Samsung’s community forums, Reddit, and tech publications started flagging a range of problems, from aggressive battery drain to missing camera features and app crashes.

Some of these are confirmed bugs Samsung is actively fixing. Others are intentional changes that caught users off guard. This article covers all of them and tells you exactly what to do about each one.

One UI 8.5 problems covered in this article

Here is a quick look at everything this article addresses:

Battery drain on the Galaxy S25 after the stable update

Galaxy Enhance-X losing photo editing features after updating

Voice Recorder crashing when summarising recordings

Key Galaxy S26 features missing on the Galaxy S25

Notification panel button shrinking and shifting position

Dual Recording and Single Take moved out of the Camera app

Problem 1: Battery drain on the Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra users are reporting heavy battery drain after installing stable One UI 8.5. One user on Samsung Members posted on May 12, 2026, that their Galaxy S25 drained 85% of its battery in a single day, with only 3 hours and 46 minutes of screen-on time. Their description: the drain was much more aggressive than during the beta phase.

The same pattern is showing up on unlocked S25 Ultra units in the US and on some S24 Ultra devices that received the stable build around May 9 to 11.

How to fix it

After a big OS update, your phone spends a few days re-optimising background apps and reindexing storage. This can cause temporary battery drain. Give your phone 7 to 14 days before concluding. If the drain continues beyond that, work through these steps:

Clear app cache for your most-used apps. Go to Settings > Apps, open each app you use heavily like Chrome, Gmail, Instagram, or WhatsApp, tap Storage, and select Clear cache. Do this for your five or six most-used apps. Samsung removed the full cache partition wipe option from the recovery menu with the February 2026 security patch, so clearing app cache individually is now the recommended alternative. Reset battery stats. Open the Phone dialer and type *#9900#. Scroll down to Battery stats Reset and tap it. Turn off Auto Blocker first (Settings > Security > Auto Blocker) and switch it back on after rebooting. Update all Samsung apps. Open Galaxy Store, tap the menu icon, and select Updates. Install everything pending. Run Galaxy App Booster. Open Good Lock, go to Good Guardians, and run a boost to clear resource-heavy background processes. Check background app limits. Go to Settings > Battery > Background usage limits, and set heavy apps like Facebook and TikTok to deep sleep.

T-Mobile users: There is a specific fix for you. Keep reading below.

T-Mobile Galaxy S25 fix: Uninstall the mobile services app update

A Samsung US community moderator has confirmed that the latest version of the Mobile Services system app is causing unusually heavy battery consumption on T-Mobile Galaxy S25 devices. Samsung says a proper patch is coming, but you can fix it yourself right now:

Open Settings and tap Apps. Tap the sort or filter icon at the top right of the app list. Toggle on Show System Apps. Search for Mobile Services and open it. Take a screenshot of the version number at the bottom of the page for your own reference. Tap the three-dot menu in the top right corner, then tap Uninstall updates. Confirm by tapping OK, then reboot your phone.

The app rolls back to its factory version, and the drain stops. This workaround has also helped non-T-Mobile users, so if your carrier is different and you are still seeing a drain, it is worth trying.

Problem 2: Galaxy Enhance-X loses features after the One UI 8.5 update

After updating to stable One UI 8.5, some Galaxy users open the Enhance-X photo editing app and find that features like Filter Styles and Glow are simply gone, with no error or explanation. The app shows as installed and up to date, but those editing tools have disappeared from the in-app library.

There is an important warning attached to this bug. One user tried to fix it by uninstalling Enhance-X and reinstalling from Galaxy Store. After uninstalling, the app stopped appearing in Galaxy Store search entirely, leaving no way to get it back. Samsung has not documented a re-installation path for this case.

Samsung’s camera team has officially acknowledged the bug and confirmed that they are working on a fix. The plan is to roll it out in stages, device by device, and the moderator said it could take up to three days once the rollout begins.

What to do right now

The single most important thing: do not uninstall Enhance-X. Wait for Samsung to push the fix automatically. Here is what to do in the meantime:

Leave Enhance-X installed. Do not touch the uninstall option.

Check Galaxy Store for a pending update. Open Galaxy Store, tap the menu icon, and go to Updates. When Samsung’s staged fix reaches your device, it will appear here.

If Enhance-X shows an Update prompt inside the app that leads nowhere, ignore it. That broken loop is part of the bug itself, and Samsung is patching it.

Problem 3: Voice recorder app crashes during AI summarisation

On One UI 8.5, the Samsung Voice Recorder app crashes the moment you try to summarise a recording that has already been transcribed by Galaxy AI. The crash occurs only when the Galaxy AI privacy setting “Process data only within the device” is turned on. With cloud processing, the bug is less consistent, but the on-device path is broken.

This affects any Galaxy S25, Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, or S24 series device running One UI 8.5 with the affected Voice Recorder build. Samsung has officially confirmed the bug and has already released a fix through Galaxy Store.

How to fix it

The fix is already out. You just need to update the app:

Open the Galaxy Store on your phone. Tap the search icon and type Voice Recorder. Tap Update on the listing. Once the update installs, go to Settings > Apps > Voice Recorder and scroll to the bottom to confirm the version is v21.5.86.26 or higher. Open Voice Recorder again. Summarisation now works with both cloud and on-device processing.

Problem 4: Galaxy S26 features are missing on the Galaxy S25

One UI 8.5 was positioned as the update that would bring Galaxy S26-level AI features to older Galaxy phones. When the stable build arrived for the Galaxy S25 series, users quickly discovered that at least nine features available on the S26 are simply absent from the S25, even though both devices run the same OS version and share similar hardware capabilities.

The backlash started on the Korean Samsung community forums and spread quickly. Galaxy Z Fold 7 owners reported the same gaps, making it harder to attribute the issue to hardware differences, since the Fold 7 uses the same chip class as the S26.

Features confirmed missing on the Galaxy S25

Based on Samsung Members reports and coverage by SammyGuru, PiunikaWeb, and Digital Trends, here are the features that did not make it across:

Now Nudge: AI that reads your screen and suggests relevant actions like adding a calendar event or sharing a contact

Notification Highlights, Prioritise, and Summarise Notifications: AI-driven sorting and summarising of your notification panel

24MP camera mode: Available on the S26 Ultra through Camera Assistant, but the toggle is absent on the S25 Ultra despite running the same Camera Assistant version

Horizon Lock: Handheld video stabilisation for smoother clips

Autofocus speed and sensitivity controls inside Camera Assistant

8K recording during Smart View or HDMI screen mirroring

30x remaster for high-magnification shots

Samsung Browser Ask AI

My Files file summaries

Samsung has made no public statement about why these features were left out. The hardware argument carries less weight here than usual because several of these features depend on nothing specific to the S26’s chip or sensors.

What you can do

There is no Samsung-approved fix because this is not officially a bug. Your options right now are:

Submit feedback through Samsung Members. Go to Get help > Feedback > Suggestion. The more users flag it, the more likely Samsung is to respond.

Watch the One UI 9 beta. Samsung started the One UI 9 beta on May 13, 2026, for the S26 series. If enough pressure builds, Samsung may back-port some of these features in a One UI 9 update later in 2026.

For missing camera modes specifically, update Camera Assistant through Galaxy Store or Good Lock and check whether Dual Rec and Single Take appear there (see Problem 6 below for more on this).

Problem 5: Notification panel button shrinks and shifts out of place

When you pull down your notification shade, you may notice the Notification settings button suddenly appear smaller than it should be and sit off to the right instead of in its correct position. Swiping the panel closed and reopening it snaps the button back to its normal state.

This is a visual bug in the notification panel layout. It was first spotted by Sammy Fans during One UI 8.5 Beta 6 in late February 2026. It was still there in Beta 10 in April 2026. Then made it into the stable release without being patched, meaning Samsung did not resolve it across the entire five-month beta cycle.

Samsung has not officially acknowledged this one. The button still works when you tap it, so it is a cosmetic issue rather than a functional one, but it is frustrating to see in a stable release.

How to fix it

The only fix right now is a simple workaround:

Swipe the notification panel upward to close it, then pull it down again. The button snaps back to its correct size and position.

You do not need to clear your cache or factory reset for this. It is a temporary layout render issue that resolves itself on a fresh panel draw.

Report it via Samsung Members > Get help > Send feedback to help push Samsung toward a patch in the next maintenance update.

Problem 6: Dual recording and single take are gone from the camera app

On One UI 8.5, you will not find Dual Recording or Single Take in the Modes section of your stock Samsung Camera app. Under One UI 8.0, both were there by default. After updating, users assumed Samsung had removed them entirely.

Samsung did not remove them. The company moved both features into the Camera Assistant module inside the Good Lock app. A Samsung camera team moderator confirmed this is a deliberate design decision, not a bug. Still, the shift was made without clear communication, which is why many users thought the features were deleted.

This affects every device receiving One UI 8.5, including the S25 series, S24 series, Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, and the Galaxy Tab S10 and S11.

How to get them back

Both features are still accessible. You just need to go through Good Lock:

Install Good Lock from the Galaxy Store or the Play Store if you do not have it. Open Good Lock and tap the Make Up tab at the bottom. Find Camera Assistant and install it. Open Camera Assistant from Good Lock or your app drawer. Scroll through the options and toggle on Dual Recording (labelled Dual Rec) and Single Take. Open your stock Camera app again. Both modes will now appear in the Modes selector exactly where you remember them.

If Camera Assistant does not appear in the Galaxy Store in your region, you can find the latest APK in SamMobile’s database and sideload it, though that route is best for users who are comfortable doing so.

Other One UI 8.5 problems users are reporting

Beyond the six main problems above, a handful of additional complaints are circulating in Samsung’s community forums during the first week after the stable rollout. These are less widespread but worth knowing about.

1. The Now Brief Widget is losing its background blur

Some Galaxy S25 Ultra owners report that the Now Brief widget renders with a nice wallpaper-tinted blur when first set up, but the effect disappears by the next morning and does not return. Removing the widget and re-adding it can temporarily restore the blur.

2. Colour drift between UI surfaces

A Samsung Members thread for S25 Ultra owners lists visible colour differences between the notification panel and the Phone dialer. Back gesture previews also break in certain apps. Samsung has not commented on this one.

3. Good Lock Modules acting up on Galaxy Z Fold 7

Z Fold 7 users on Verizon report that Good Lock modules behave abnormally after the stable One UI 8.5 push. The fix: go to Settings > Apps > Good Lock > Storage > Clear cache, then open Good Lock and reinstall the misbehaving modules, such as Home Up and NavStar.

4. Wi-Fi 7 dropping to Wi-Fi 6

Galaxy S24 Ultra and S25 Ultra owners on Wi-Fi 7 networks are reporting that their phones keep falling back to Wi-Fi 6 and occasionally dropping Wi-Fi in favour of mobile data. Toggling Wi-Fi off and back on helps temporarily. Setting a secondary DNS to 8.8.4.4 under your network settings has worked for some users.

What to do if you have a general One UI 8.5 problem not listed here

If your Galaxy phone is acting unstable after One UI 8.5 and the specific issue you are dealing with is not in this list, the general recovery approach recommended by Samsung Members community veterans is:

Clear the cache for your most-used apps individually (Settings > Apps > select the app > Storage > Clear cache)

Update every app through Galaxy Store

Run Good Guardians inside Good Lock for a system cleanup

Give the phone at least seven days for the OS to fully optimise

A factory reset is rarely necessary and should only be a last resort. In most cases, patience and a cache wipe resolve the instability.

Samsung is expected to address the confirmed bugs (battery drain, Enhance-X, Voice Recorder) with maintenance patches and Galaxy Store updates over the coming weeks.

Watch for software update notifications and keep your Galaxy Store apps up to date. If the missing S26 features become a sustained conversation, One UI 9 in late 2026 may be where Samsung addresses them.