Paul Muthaura, a former Capital Markets Authority (CMA) chief executive, has been appointed CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce Kenya (AmCham Kenya), one of the country’s most influential business lobby groups, as Kenya seeks to attract more US investment into technology, digital infrastructure and clean energy.

AmCham Kenya represents American companies operating in the country and works with policymakers on issues ranging from taxation and market access to data governance, trade policy and the broader investment environment. The organisation has become a key voice in discussions affecting foreign investors and the private sector.

Muthaura’s appointment comes as Kenya strengthens its position as a regional hub for multinational companies with businesses pushing for greater policy certainty around digital regulation, cross-border trade, climate finance and investment rules.

He joins from the Africa Carbon Markets Initiative (ACMI), where he served as CEO and led efforts to develop carbon-market and climate-finance frameworks across the continent. He previously served as CEO of the CMA, overseeing reforms for broadening investor participation, strengthening market oversight and supporting financial innovation.

“Paul brings a compelling combination of regulatory expertise, private sector leadership and strategic vision, with a nuanced understanding of Kenya’s policy and investment landscape,” Angela Ng’ang’a, president of AmCham Kenya’s board, said in a statement on Thursday.

The challenge for AmCham Kenya will be helping members navigate a fast-changing policy environment while strengthening commercial ties between Kenya and the United States, one of the country’s largest sources of foreign investment and development finance. Bilateral trade reached $1.8 billion in 2025, while US firms have invested nearly $3 billion in Kenya since 2010.

“I am honoured to join AmCham Kenya at such a consequential moment for US-Kenya commercial relations,” Muthaura said. “The opportunities to strengthen trade, attract investment and expand economic collaboration between our countries have never been greater.”

Founded in 2005, AmCham Kenya represents American companies operating in the country and regularly engages policymakers on issues ranging from taxation and trade to digital regulation and investment policy.