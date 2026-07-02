👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Nigeria’s Central Bank is cleaning house

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If you have business with any licenced microfinance bank (MFB), this might be a good time to do a quick roll call.

What happened? On Wednesday, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) withdrew the operating licences of 46 microfinance banks across the country with immediate effect. Add Goldfish MFB, whose licence was suspended in May and disclosed by the CBN on June 30, and 47 microfinance banks now have far bigger problems to worry about.

What could they possibly have done? According to the CBN, some of the affected institutions no longer had sufficient assets to cover their liabilities; some stopped operating without approval; others became inactive; and a few never even commenced business after receiving licences. Some of the names on the list include Creditville MFB, Gold MFB, NowNow Digital MFB, and Sycamore MFB.

Wait… that Sycamore? That’s probably the name that will make fintechs do a double-take. In May, the Nigerian fintech acquired an MFB in Kano to expand from digital lending into banking and payments. Instead of spending years applying for a banking licence from scratch, fintechs such as Paystack and Flutterwave have acquired existing microfinance banks to inherit the regulatory infrastructure.

Explain like I’m new here: This is CBN reminding everyone that banking licences come with homework and that it is willing to clean house when institutions stop meeting the rules. Even if you’ve never deliberately opened an account with a microfinance bank, there’s a decent chance a fintech you use relies on one behind the scenes. And if that MFB has to stop operations because its licence has been withdrawn, your transfers or top-ups might get affected.