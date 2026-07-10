👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – A central bank joins PAPSS

Opeyemi Folorunsho (centre), Vice President of Research and Development, Moniepoint

Opeyemi Folorunsho is the Vice President of Research and Development (R&D) at Moniepoint, where he focuses on translating deep technical ideas into systems that deliver real-world impact. His background is in distributed systems and infrastructure, and his work sits at the intersection of research and execution: identifying emerging opportunities, rigorously validating them, and building the platforms that bring them to life.

Explain your job to a five-year-old.

Imagine you have a huge toy city where millions of people are playing every day. My job is to invent better roads, stronger bridges, and smarter traffic lights before the city gets too busy.

Sometimes I build new things myself. Sometimes I help other engineers build them. And sometimes I spend weeks figuring out a better way to solve a problem that nobody has solved before. My job is really to make sure the city keeps working even when millions more people arrive.

What does R&D at a fintech actually look like day-to-day?

A typical week involves understanding a difficult business problem, reading papers or technical documentation, evaluating existing technologies, building prototypes, measuring trade-offs, and deciding whether an idea deserves to become part of the production platform.

How do you decide when an idea is ready to become a product?

I look for three things. First, have we actually solved the hard technical problems, or have we only built a good demo? Second, does the solution reduce complexity instead of adding it? A prototype can tolerate cleverness. A production system cannot. Third, does it solve a real problem that multiple teams have? If only one engineer understands it or only one team benefits from it, it’s probably still research.

Moniepoint has scaled aggressively across Africa. What does that kind of growth demand from an infrastructure standpoint?

At Moniepoint, operating at scale means designing systems that can handle billions of financial events, maintain low latency, recover gracefully from failures, and continue operating across different regions and varying network conditions. It also means investing heavily in internal platforms. As an engineering organisation grows, developer productivity becomes an infrastructure problem too.

What did your path to VP of R&D look like, and what would you do differently if you were starting over?

As I moved into leadership, I realised that R&D isn’t just about technology. It’s about creating a process that turns uncertainty into informed decisions. Today, a large part of my role is helping the organization explore new ideas while ensuring the successful ones can be handed over to product teams and scaled across the business.

If I were starting over, I would spend less time chasing individual technologies and more time learning systems thinking, communication, and economics. Languages, frameworks, and databases come and go.