👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Koko runs out of gas

Image Source: Tenor

In Côte d’Ivoire, 44% of adults have no formal financial account. Yet Djamo, a fintech that offers bank-backed credit cards, mobile loans, and current accounts, says it now serves two million users, which shows the demand for digital financial services in the market.

The Ivorian fintech, founded in 2020 by Hassan Bourgi and Régis Bamba, provides bank-backed payment cards, current accounts, credit, and remittance services in a region where mobile money is common but broader financial products remain scarce. It is now seeking to raise $40 million in a Series C round to deepen its presence across Francophone West Africa, according to South African publication ITWeb.

At that level, it would become one of the few homegrown African fintechs to reach that scale, joining the likes of Wave and Flutterwave.

Why Francophone West Africa and not anywhere else? The short answer is that Djamo has found success in that market. Since its launch, Djamo has grown into one of Francophone West Africa’s most important fintechs, serving more than two million customers.

According to funding tracker Dealroom, its valuation now hovers between $100 million and $500 million, although it is likely to land toward the upper end of that range. In April 2025, Djamo raised a record $17 million equity round, the largest ever for an Ivorian startup, surpassing its own $14 million Series A in 2022. Now, the fintech appears determined to outdo itself.

Big fish, small fry: Côte d’Ivoire’s financial inclusion rate rose from 41% in 2017 to 58% in 2024, leaving a large share of adults without formal financial services. Mobile money solved the first problem: moving money. Djamo is betting that the next opportunity lies in everything that comes after, including savings, credit, international payments, and remittances.

That ambition is also drawing the fintech startup to opportunities in vertical markets existing within that ideology, rather than expanding into other regions where it has to re-learn how fintech and payments work.

What the $40 million is for: The new capital will help the company strengthen its position in Côte d’Ivoire, expand further in Senegal and across the West African Economic Monetary Union (WAEMU) region, comprising a total of eight markets, and build products for three customer groups: young consumers who want international payment cards, SMEs making cross-border payments, and the diaspora sending money home.

Is someone sweating? Wave still dominates everyday mobile money across Francophone West Africa, but Djamo isn’t trying to replace it. It’s trying to become what customers graduate to once they need more than a wallet. That’s where the real competition begins.

Zoom out: Djamo is also discussing a stablecoin sandbox with Côte d’Ivoire’s central bank for cross-border payments. The fintech believes that’s where African fintech is heading: cross-border money movement, stablecoin settlement, diaspora finance, and digital banking. The difference is that Djamo is proving that those trends don’t belong only to English-speaking Africa anymore.