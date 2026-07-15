👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Moniepoint branches out to Kenya

Rose Muturi, Moniepoint Kenya CEO. Image Source: Fuzu

After acquiring a 78% stake in Sumac Microfinance Bank, a Kenyan micro-lender, in March, Moniepoint is showing it means business in the East African market. While the acquisition was a real statement of intent, tapping an experienced fintech leader is the consolidation of that intent.

Moniepoint, the Nigerian fintech unicorn, has appointed Rose Muturi as chief executive officer to lead its Kenyan operations.

What happened? Muturi joins from Branch Kenya, where she served as chief executive after helping steer the digital lender’s evolution into a regulated digital bank following its acquisition of Century Microfinance Bank. Before that, she held senior roles at Tala, HF Group, TransUnion Kenya, Chase Bank, and Standard Chartered. At Moniepoint, she will lead the group’s strategy in Kenya rather than run Sumac itself, which will continue operating under its own management.

Explain like I’m new here: Buying a bank gives you a licence. Building a bank is a different job entirely. Sumac gave Moniepoint the regulatory infrastructure it needed to operate in Kenya, but scaling a banking business requires people who understand the local market, regulators, and customers. Muturi has already done that once at Branch, making her appointment as strategic as the acquisition itself.

What’s next? Moniepoint appears to be assembling the pieces of the same playbook it used in Nigeria, where it combines payments, banking, lending, and business management tools for small businesses. Beyond Sumac, it recently acquired restaurant software startup Orda and is hiring in Nairobi across finance, product, and people operations, signalling that Kenya is becoming one of its biggest expansion bets.

Zoom out: Moniepoint is no longer just entering Kenya; it’s building for the long haul. First came the microfinance banking acquisition. Now comes the leadership. The real test is whether it can replicate in one of Africa’s most competitive fintech markets the ecosystem it built in Nigeria.