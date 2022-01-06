TechCabal Daily – FedaPa-id 💰

This is the first time in history that cryptocurrency will be part of campaign donations.

Jae-myung has been a huge advocate of cryptocurrency, and this latest effort will gain him more support from younger voters.

Donors will receive an NFT receipt with the candidate’s photo and campaign promises.

South Korea’s presidential candidate, Lee Jae-myung, will be accepting Bitcoin and Ethereum as part of campaign donations.

AFRICRYPT INVESTORS WANT THE CAJEE BROTHERS CHARGED

Despite a mystery benefactor paying off the lost funds, a group of investors are pushing for charges against the Cajee brothers, Ameer and Raees Cajee, who are accused of running a cryptocurrency scam in South Africa.

Remind me, what happened?

The Cajee brothers started Africrypt, a cryptocurrency investment platform, in 2019 with Ameer, aged 18, as COO and Raees, aged 21, as CEO. In April 2021, Africrypt employees lost access to the back-end of the platform, and Ameer Cajee informed investors that the platform had been hacked. He also asked them not to report the issue to law enforcement.

Some investors ignored this request and contacted Hanekom Attorneys law firm, who in turn contacted the Hawks, the South African special police unit. But efforts to track down the brothers proved impossible as they had gone into hiding.

The missing crypto was about 69,000 in coins and was said to be worth over $3.6 billion at that time. It is still considered one of the biggest crypto scams ever.

In November 2021, the Cajees reached out to investors with a proposal. A mystery investor had offered to bail out the company in exchange for 51% of Africrypt shares and intellectual property rights on the condition that all charges against the Cajee brothers be dropped. The bailout amount was $5 million (R77 million) which would come to 70% to the rand of money invested by each investor and not the billions lost in investment.

What’s going on now?

Now, despite some payouts already happening, some investors are pushing for charges of fraud, theft, and money laundering against the brothers through Durban-based Coast to Coast Special Investigations, and a warrant could be issued for their arrest soon if the relevant authorities decide to press charges.

The Cajees were not prosecuted because crypto assets were not legally considered as financial products in South Africa, but the country is making some changes to its crypto regulatory framework, and things could be very different for the brothers in the near future.