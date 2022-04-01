TechCabal Daily -👨🏿‍🚀The biggest tech moves in March

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH TGIF 🎊 Google is bringing a very important update to Meet: in-meeting emoji reactions! Soon, instead of spending precious time unmuting to say “Lol”, “Super” and “I totally agree/I concur”, you’ll be able to use emojis to react in real-time, and show what you truly feel inside. 🌚 GIF source: The Verge In today’s edition The biggest moves in tech from March

5. GOOGLE AFRICA’S FIRST INTERNET CABLE IS GOING TO TOGO Google is bringing its first African subsea internet cable to Togo. In March, it announced that the cable, tagged Project Equiano, will run through Portugal to South Africa, will first land in Togo. It is estimated that the subsea cable will add approximately 37,000 new jobs between 2022 and 2025, and increase Togo’s economic output by an additional USD 351 million during the same period.

6. SOUTH AFRICA V. SILICON VALLEY South Africa took some heavy steps against big tech companies in March. First, South Africa’s Competition Commission sued Meta after accusing the company of allegedly abusing its dominant position in the market. This happened after Meta restricted GovChata—a startup that connects government and citizens—for failing to comply with its community policies. Next, e-hailing drivers from Bolt and Uber, launched a 3-day strike to protest exploitation from the platforms they drive for.

7. CONGO REVERSES ITS E-TAX The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) finally removed its 18-month mobile registry tax which forced all mobile device owners to pay $0.17 (for 2G devices) and $1.17 (for 3G and 4G devices) per month for 6 months. This comes after months of protests that led to the initial removal of the tax for 2G devices in October 2021.

8. GHANA’S E-LEVY BILL MOVES FORWARD In more concerning tech legislation news, Ghana’s e-levy bill also took a step forward in March. Ghana’s parliament approved the electronic transaction tax (e-levy) which will introduce a 1.5% tax on electronic money transfers and transactions.

TC INSIGHTS: FUNDING TRACKER This week, Khazna, an Egyptian fintech startup raised $38 million in debt and equity to expand its financial offering. The Series A round was led by Quona Capital and Lendable with participation from Nclude, Speedinvest, Khwarizmi Ventures, Algebra Ventures, Accion Venture Lab, and Disruptech, among others. Here are the other deals for the week: CredPal, a Nigerian Buy-Now-Pay-Later startup, raised $15 million in debt and equity. The debt, which is a larger part of the bridge round, was provided by Credit Direct, a subsidiary of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), and a few unnamed financial institutions. An Egyptian fantasy football platform, Eksab completed a $3 million seed round. It was led by 4DX Ventures with participation from Darwazah Capital, Golden Palm Investments, P1 Ventures, and other angel investors. Yemaachi, a Ghanaian healthtech startup raised a $3 million round to accelerate precision oncology. The round was led by V8 Capital, with participation from LifeLine Family Heritage Fund, Y Combinator, Tencent, LoftyInc Capital, VestedWorld, V Square Capital, and Ethan Perlstein. Nigerian-based logistics startup, Kwik, completed a $2 million series A round led by XBTO Ventures with participation from new and existing investors. Waspito, a healthtech startup based in Cameroon raised $2.7 million in seed funding to expand its user base. Otida, a wellness and nutrition startup based in Egypt raised $340,000 led by LoftyInc Capital Management, with the participation from Flat6Labs, Afropreneurs, Jedar Capital, OQAL Angel Investors, UI Investments, and some angel investors. Kenyan social e-commerce startup, Tushop raised a $3 million pre-seed to expand its group-buying service across Nairobi. Churpy, a Kenyan-based fintech startup received $1 million in pre-seed funding led by Unicorn Growth Capital, with participation from an existing investor: Antler East Africa; and new investors: Nairobi Business Angel Network, and Rally Cap Ventures. That’s it for this week! Check out our funding dashboard, DealFlow to track every deal that’s happening on the continent in real-time. Also, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn for more updates.

