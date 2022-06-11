Newsletters

This week: South Africa fights locusts with AI

By Ngozi Chukwu and Timi Odueso 11th June 2022

Image source: Techcabal

TechCabal Logo

Editor’s Notes

  • Week 23, 2022
  • Read time: 5 minutes

Hi,

I know we’re not supposed to engage in animal cruelty, 🪲but🪲locusts are doing way to much in South Africa.

In this week’s edition of TC Weekender, one of the stories we’re highlighting explores how South Africa is fighting locusts with artificial intelligence. Enjoy! 💥

Kelechi Njoku, Senior Editor, TechCabal.

Editor’s Picks

Access Bank acquires Sidian Bank for $36.4 million

After acquiring Kenya’s Transnational Bank earlier this year, Access bank is set to acquire another Kenyan bank—Sidan Bank—in a $36.4 million dollar deal. The acquisition is still pending regulatory approval in both countries but we might as well consider it a done deal.

Read it on TechCabal

MFS AFRICA ACQUIRES GTP

We rarely hear of African companies acquiring foreign companies. But in its usual acquisition model style, pan-African digital payments company MFS Africa is set to acquire US-based payments software company, Global Technology Partners (GTP), in a $34 million deal.

Read it on TechCabal

Boomplay launches in Côte d’Ivoire

Ivorian artists must be “Franc-ly” excited as they now have access to Boomplay’s 70 million active users. The Chinese-owned music streaming platform launched in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire so now Ivorian artists will be paid per stream/purchase of their music.

Read it on TechCabal

What is coming to Apple?

If you missed Apple’s Developer Conference, we’ve got your back. Apple is launching Apple Pay Later, a new feature that lets you pay in 4 instalments when you use its payments service. It also announced other features like a customisable lock screen panel, the M2 chip and more.

Read the highlights on TechCabal

This week’s biggest African tech raises

This week, edtech shook the African funding table when Tunisian startup GoMyCode closed an $8 million dollar in a Series A round. The week also saw Nigerian fintech startup Indicina’s $3 million funding, plus more deals from Klasha, Rentoza, Shopex, and Goo Delivery.

Find out more in TechCabal’s Funding Tracker

Partner Content

The only bag you need to secure is on TechCabal. Bag some merch now.

South Africa fights locusts with AI

South Africa is preparing to tackle a repeat of the worst locust swarm in decades. It is will use EarthRanger system—a tracking technology backed by artificial intelligence (AI) of Microsoft Corp.’s late co-founder, Paul Allen, to fight the infestation.

Read it on MyBroadBand

Gozem launches $10 million fund for taxi drivers

Togolese mobility and e-commerce platform Gozem has launched a $10 million fund project in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to enable moto-taxi drivers in Togo and Benin to access affordable vehicle financing.

Techloy has the full details

Kenya wants to teach coding at Primary and Secondary levels

The Kenyan government is walking the talk of its decade-long National Digital Master Plan. In partnership with edtech startup Kodris Africa, it developed a teaching syllabus and coding training resources that will be implemented in primary and secondary schools.

Read it on TechMoran

Kenya wants to tax digital lenders

The Central Bank of Kenya might introduce a 20% tax on fees charged by digital lenders. Interest rates might soar leaving a sour taste in the mouth of borrowers. Good thing they don’t have to worry about being debt-shamed as the bank prevents digital lenders from violating users’ privacy.

Read it on TechCabal

Kenya wants crypto miners to use clean energy

Did you know that Kenya’s motto “Harambee” means “Let us all pull together”? Well, now that you do, it should be no surprise that the country is offering access to its clean energy to crypto miners. The cryptocurrency industry is looking to reduce 100% of its carbon emissions by 2030, and Kenya is willing to help.

Read more on Binance

Can you guess these BlackBerry phones?

BlackBerry phones might be extinct but their memories still stay with us. So, can you guess the names of these BlackBerry phones?

Top Tweets of the week

More from TechCabal

  • Nine African startups selected for Norrsken Impact Accelerator.

Share TC Weekender

Written by: Ngozi Chukwu

Edited by: Timi Odueso

18, Nnobi Street, Surulere, Lagos, Nigeria

Ngozi Chukwu Junior Newsletter Writer
Timi Odueso, writer at TechCabal
Timi Odueso Staff Writer, TechCabal

Get the best African tech newsletters in your inbox

More from this author

Read Next

Read more