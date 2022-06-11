This week: South Africa fights locusts with AI

Editor’s Notes
I know we’re not supposed to engage in animal cruelty, 🪲but🪲locusts are doing way to much in South Africa.
In this week’s edition of TC Weekender, one of the stories we’re highlighting explores how South Africa is fighting locusts with artificial intelligence. Enjoy! 💥
Kelechi Njoku, Senior Editor, TechCabal.
Editor’s Picks
Access Bank acquires Sidian Bank for $36.4 million
After acquiring Kenya’s Transnational Bank earlier this year, Access bank is set to acquire another Kenyan bank—Sidan Bank—in a $36.4 million dollar deal. The acquisition is still pending regulatory approval in both countries but we might as well consider it a done deal.Read it on TechCabal
MFS AFRICA ACQUIRES GTP
We rarely hear of African companies acquiring foreign companies. But in its usual acquisition model style, pan-African digital payments company MFS Africa is set to acquire US-based payments software company, Global Technology Partners (GTP), in a $34 million deal.Read it on TechCabal
Boomplay launches in Côte d’Ivoire
Ivorian artists must be “Franc-ly” excited as they now have access to Boomplay’s 70 million active users. The Chinese-owned music streaming platform launched in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire so now Ivorian artists will be paid per stream/purchase of their music.Read it on TechCabal
What is coming to Apple?
If you missed Apple’s Developer Conference, we’ve got your back. Apple is launching Apple Pay Later, a new feature that lets you pay in 4 instalments when you use its payments service. It also announced other features like a customisable lock screen panel, the M2 chip and more.Read the highlights on TechCabal
This week’s biggest African tech raises
This week, edtech shook the African funding table when Tunisian startup GoMyCode closed an $8 million dollar in a Series A round. The week also saw Nigerian fintech startup Indicina’s $3 million funding, plus more deals from Klasha, Rentoza, Shopex, and Goo Delivery.Find out more in TechCabal’s Funding Tracker
South Africa fights locusts with AI
South Africa is preparing to tackle a repeat of the worst locust swarm in decades. It is will use EarthRanger system—a tracking technology backed by artificial intelligence (AI) of Microsoft Corp.’s late co-founder, Paul Allen, to fight the infestation.Read it on MyBroadBand
Gozem launches $10 million fund for taxi drivers
Togolese mobility and e-commerce platform Gozem has launched a $10 million fund project in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to enable moto-taxi drivers in Togo and Benin to access affordable vehicle financing.Techloy has the full details
Kenya wants to teach coding at Primary and Secondary levels
The Kenyan government is walking the talk of its decade-long National Digital Master Plan. In partnership with edtech startup Kodris Africa, it developed a teaching syllabus and coding training resources that will be implemented in primary and secondary schools.Read it on TechMoran
Kenya wants to tax digital lenders
The Central Bank of Kenya might introduce a 20% tax on fees charged by digital lenders. Interest rates might soar leaving a sour taste in the mouth of borrowers. Good thing they don’t have to worry about being debt-shamed as the bank prevents digital lenders from violating users’ privacy.Read it on TechCabal
Kenya wants crypto miners to use clean energy
Did you know that Kenya’s motto “Harambee” means “Let us all pull together”? Well, now that you do, it should be no surprise that the country is offering access to its clean energy to crypto miners. The cryptocurrency industry is looking to reduce 100% of its carbon emissions by 2030, and Kenya is willing to help.Read more on Binance
Written by: Ngozi Chukwu
Edited by: Timi Odueso