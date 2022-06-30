Chrome is one of the best and most popular browsers. Not only is it quick, well designed, and packed with essential features, it also has a myriad of add-ons that give it even more functions and abilities. The Chrome Web Store is packed with over 188,000 extensions, and it can be hard to tell which will have the most positive impact on your productivity. That’s why we’ve put together this list of 7 of the best Chrome extensions to boost productivity. Explore the list and see which suits your needs.

1. Grammarly

Grammarly should be every writer’s best friend. Many people have heard of Grammarly, but few know that beyond spell-checking and clarity corrections, it also helps you avoid plagiarism and provide citation suggestions, saving you time. The extension goes with you to nearly all sites that have text fields and begins running as soon as you start typing.

Typos are a normal part of writing, and Grammarly not only reduces your typing time but improves your writing skills and saves you from worrying about plagiarism when you’re working on that important document.

To install the Grammarly extension, click here.

2. Evernote Web Clipper

If you’re a card-carrying member of the Hundred Tabs Open club who struggles to concentrate in the endless sea of distracting content, Evernote is here to help. With the Evernote Web Clipper extension, you can save links to a clipboard for later reading and reference. So, when you come across something interesting on the internet, all you have to do is click Evernote’s elephant icon, and the extension will let you save it directly to your notes without leaving the tab. You also get to organize these links as well as add tags or notes.

To install Evernote Web Clipper, click here.

3. Checker Plus

If you’re a heavy chrome user who spends too much time on Gmail, then this extension is perfect for you. Like every other mail checker, it lets you know when new emails arrive, but unlike other mail checkers that stop there, Checker Plus is only just getting started. This extension lets you take action without going back to your Gmail inbox. You can read, forward, delete and even reply to emails without leaving the Chrome tab you’re on.

To install CheckerPlus, click here.

4. StayFocusd

This is a productivity extension that helps you limit the time you spend aimlessly surfing the internet. StayFocused controls how much time you spend on specific websites by allowing you to set your own time limit for specific sites of your choosing. Another thing it offers is that you can configure it to completely block any website you think you spend too much time on. This extension is a foolproof way to limit distractions and get you focused on whatever work-related tasks you have at hand.

To install StayFocusd, click here.

5. Speechify

If you’re the kind to multitask, then you’re going to love Speechify. This extension helps you get through large texts on any website in no time, by reading it to you. You can listen to your emails while working on a doc, or have it read you a news article while you’re writing. What sets Speechify apart from similar extensions is its customisation options which allow you to change the audio speed and choose from over 15 languages with 30 different accents.

All you have to do is click on the Speechify extension, and click on “Play.”

To install Speechify, click here.

6. Pushbullet

How many times do you pause to pick up your phone or leave your browser during work hours? Some reports estimate that we get distracted every 4 minutes, whether to grab our phones to check notifications or send a quick message. Pushbullet puts all your call, notification, and chat services in your browser, including WhatsApp and SMS messages. You’ll get notified when you receive messages and calls and any action you take on your computer reflects on your phone too.

To install Pushbullet, click here.

7. Adblock Plus

As one of the most popular ad blockers on Chrome, Adblock Plus allows you to customise and control your web experience. Navigating web pages with a lot of ads can be time-consuming, but this extension allows you to navigate ad-heavy sites by blocking them to give you cleaner content.

Another advantage of Adblock Plus is that it is extremely customisable. You get to choose what websites you use it on or what types of ads to block. It is important to note that most free sites rely on the revenue gotten from ads, so you might want to consider how often you block ads while browsing.

To install Adblock Plus, click here.

