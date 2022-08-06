This Week: Layoffs, taxes, bandits and memes

Increased cost of calls, SMS, and data What keeps going up? The cost of everything. Calls, SMS, and data are about to get more expensive in Nigeria. In a scramble to get more non-oil revenue, the government is set to impose an additional 5% tax on these. Read more on TechCabal.

Sendy lays off 10% of its staff Logistics startup Sendy has sent 10% of its 300-strong workforce home. Following the footsteps of African startups like Vezeeta and Swvl, the company is thinning its operational staff to respond to the current economic downturn impacting tech companies globally. Learn more on TechCabal.

OpenServe splits from Telkom Group In a “break-up” worth celebrating, internet-providing subsidiary OpenServe is splitting from Telkom Group to become a standalone subsidiary. The newfound autonomy will give OpenServe more market visibility and earning potential. More details are on TechCabal.

Instagram’s NFT support comes to Africa NFTs are ready for the world of social media. Are you ready for it? Despite the web3 hacks and cryptocurrency dips, the social media firms are executing their plans to adopt NFTs. Instagram’s NFT Support will be rolling out to about 100 countries in several continents including Africa. Read more on TechCrunch.

MTN to slash 136 employees MTN will still be everywhere you go but 136 employees shorter. The telecom company will slash 136 employees as it begins the planned restructuring of its operations. Full details are on MyBroadband.

Corporates warned about using memes Mind your memes— it might be someone else’s business. The Kenya Copyright Board has warned that memes are intellectual properties and should not be generated or used for commercial purposes without the permission of the copyright owners. Learn more on Citizen Digital.