This Week: Layoffs, taxes, bandits and memes

Sadly, the tech lay-offs continue unabated. Meanwhile, the Nigerian government plans to increase VAT on mobile services. As you follow these unpalatable stories, I hope they don’t dampen your weekend. Protect your peace. ❤
Kelechi Njoku, Senior Editor, TechCabal.
Increased cost of calls, SMS, and data
What keeps going up? The cost of everything. Calls, SMS, and data are about to get more expensive in Nigeria. In a scramble to get more non-oil revenue, the government is set to impose an additional 5% tax on these.Read more on TechCabal.
Sendy lays off 10% of its staff
Logistics startup Sendy has sent 10% of its 300-strong workforce home. Following the footsteps of African startups like Vezeeta and Swvl, the company is thinning its operational staff to respond to the current economic downturn impacting tech companies globally.Learn more on TechCabal.
OpenServe splits from Telkom Group
In a “break-up” worth celebrating, internet-providing subsidiary OpenServe is splitting from Telkom Group to become a standalone subsidiary. The newfound autonomy will give OpenServe more market visibility and earning potential.More details are on TechCabal.
Instagram’s NFT support comes to Africa
NFTs are ready for the world of social media. Are you ready for it? Despite the web3 hacks and cryptocurrency dips, the social media firms are executing their plans to adopt NFTs. Instagram’s NFT Support will be rolling out to about 100 countries in several continents including Africa.Read more on TechCrunch.
MTN to slash 136 employees
MTN will still be everywhere you go but 136 employees shorter. The telecom company will slash 136 employees as it begins the planned restructuring of its operations.Full details are on MyBroadband.
Corporates warned about using memes
Mind your memes— it might be someone else’s business. The Kenya Copyright Board has warned that memes are intellectual properties and should not be generated or used for commercial purposes without the permission of the copyright owners.Learn more on Citizen Digital.
Amazon Prime gets its first Nigerian original movies.
Launching its first local marketing campaign in the country, Amazon Prime Video has revealed its first Nigerian originals. They are a crime thriller, Gangs Of Lagos; and a comedy series, LOL: Last One Laughing.The news is on Screen Daily.
MultiChoice and others fined for airing BBC report on banditry
MultiChoice may be regretting its choice to air the recent BBC report on banditry in Nigeria on DStv. Nigeria’s National Broadcasting Commission has fined MultiChoice and others for broadcasting the report. The country’s regulators think it glorifies bandits and undermines national security.More details are on Reuters.
DStv ordered to reinstate axed eMedia TV channels
After a short-lived victory over eMedia in the Competition Tribunal, DStv has lost the subsequent court case at the competition high court. Now it has to return 4 eMedia TV channels which it cut off from its satellite TV service.Learn more on TechCentral.
The ANC calls for shutdown of 2G and 3G
Out with the old, in with the new! South Africa’s ruling party, African National Congress (ANC), is advising the government to shut down 2G and 3G connectivity. This is in a bid to modernise South Africa’s mobile networks.Learn more on MyBroadband.
13,000 Egyptians in mobile sports tournament
The English Premier League is on, but have you heard of a mobile sports tournament? It is exactly what it sounds like—a sports tournament played entirely on the phone. It is about to open in Egypt and 13,000 have already applied.Learn more on Ventureburn.
ANC to regulate Netflix and Disney+ in SA
In the spirit of fair competition, South Africa’s African National Congress (ANC) has proposed that the South African government regulate and tax streaming services like Amazon, Disney+, Netflix, etc . This will level the playing field for local streaming services—and probably increase the cost of using the platforms.Learn more on Cybera.
Airtel to roll out 5G network
Airtel will roll out 5G services in August. The network is working with technology partners Ericsson, Nokia, and Samsung to commence 5G deployment for it’s customers.Read the news on TechMoran.
Who brought the money this week?
- This week, Homzmart, an online retail startup based in Egypt, raised $23 million in a pre-series B round.
- Kenya-based insurtech startup Lami Technologies closed a $ 3.7 millions seed extension in a round led by Harlem Capital.
- Cape Town-based gaming startup, Skrmiish, raised a $2.5 million seed round.
- Youverify, an identity verification company secured a $1 million seed round extension, bringing its total seed raise to $2.5 million.
- South African auto repair platform Michanic secured $400k in debt capital from the MultiChoice Innovation Fund.
What else to read this weekend?
- Phishing scams surge 234% in Africa.
- WhatsApp refuses to scan messages for illegal material.
- All On appoints ex-Rockefeller Foundation director Caroline Eboumbou as new CEO.
- Oui Capital’s plans for its new $30 million fund.
- This Nigerian is creating software to help the world understand babies’ cries.
- OpenServe to become a standalone subsidiary after split from Telkom Group.
- South African digital bank TymeBank to acquire fintech startup Retail Capital.
- Digital Realty completes majority stake acquisition in Teraco.
- Most of the world’s most expensive mobile data plans are in Africa
Written by: Ngozi Chukwu
Edited by: Kelechi Njoku