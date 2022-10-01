This week: Sky.Garden faces shut down

Sky.Garden to shut down The future is brittle for several startups due to the funding winter. Three months after Kenyan foodtech Kune shut down, another Kenyan startup Sky.Garden, a B2C marketplace, has announced that it may have to tow the same path soon. Listen to the CEO.

Nigerian investors sue in Kenya Over 2,000 Nigerian investors have petitioned Kenyan courts to release funds which were earlier frozen by the Asset Recovery Agency (ARA) in a fraud investigation against fintech unicorn Flutterwave. Learn more.

Lagos suspends tech hub audits Nigerians accused the Lagos Safety commission of overtaxing the tech sector when it announced that all coworking spaces and tech hubs would be required to pay an annual sum of ₦150,000 ($347) for upcoming audits. Now the audits have been suspended. More details.

Uber and Bolt drivers go slow in Kenya Uber and Bolt drivers stage go-slow protest in Kenya to pressure both ride-hailing companies to reduce their commissions to 18%. The drivers say that the rising cost of fuel is burning too much off their earnings. Learn more.

Higher borrowing rates loom over Nigeria Nigeria’s apex bank has raised interest rates to a record high to stope the record inflation. This is in the best interest of Nigerians, but things may get worse before they get better as commercial banks will also increase their interest on loans they offer business people. Read more.