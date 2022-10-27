👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – The Naira’s comeback

Happy pre-Friday ☀️

We hit a milestone! There are now over 100,000 of you reading TC Daily!

Over the last 12 months, TC Daily’s subscribers have grown in leaps and bounds. Thank you for reading and sharing TC Daily editions as often as you do. We know you might not get a chance to read every edition we publish; but we appreciate that you’ve chosen us as your source for business and technology news in Africa.

We’ve enjoyed reading your fan love tweets and DMs—like the reader who described us as using “humour to make technical content easy on the eyes”, and one who said reading TC Daily is like “eating triple scoops of vanilla ice cream with chocolate brownie.” 😉

We see your feedback—and your criticism too—and we love them. Keep them coming.

For the next phase of our growth, we’re going to lean into all the great feedback we’ve gotten so far and incentivise it.

🥁 We’re launching a referral programme for all our readers 🎉. The premise is simple: if you love TC Daily, tell someone about it, and we’ll give you something in return.

And don’t worry, the gifts won’t be notepads pads and mugs you’ll forget in suitcases. They will be items you can actually use like Netflix subscriptions or Jumia vouchers.

So, tell someone about TC Daily today and help TechCabal on its journey in becoming Africa’s most important tech publication.