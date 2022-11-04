NVIDIA’s premium cloud gaming service GeForce NOW is coming to South Africa early next year, thanks to a partnership between NVIDIA and South African mobile network operator, Rain.

GeForce NOW uses cloud technology to allow users stream PC games from powerful GeForce-powered servers at ultra-low latency. The service will be hosted locally in Rain data centres.

“This partnership will ultimately enable millions of South African users to get the best gaming experience, without the need to invest thousands of rands in the latest graphic cards,” Rain said in a press statement.

According to MyBroadband, Rain CEO Brandon Leigh stated that the network operator is proud to partner with the world-renowned gaming hardware manufacturer.

“The ability to stream and enjoy the latest games on most devices, is a massive leap forward for the gaming community,” he said.

The introduction of GeForce Now in South Africa is NVIDIA’s first entry into the African continent.

To access the service, all gamers need is a screen, compatible controllers, and an internet connection to stream the latest games. Members can stream titles they already own from popular digital gaming stores including Steam, Epic, Ubisoft, and Origin, even on under-powered devices.

The service will launch in the first quarter of 2023. For the time being, interested gamers can register for the beta program here.

According to recent data, with 24 million gamers, South Africa currently has largest video game market in Africa, with 40% of the population playing video games.

On the continent, the gaming industry generated $590 million in revenue last year, with sub-Saharan Africa as the fastest-growing region in the world for mobile gamers.

