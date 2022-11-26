This week: Korapay and Kandon akquitted

The tech industry is headed for a long winter, it may seem. This week brings news of more layoffs, closures, and even theft as companies in the ecosystem feel the frigid gusts of the global economic winter. SWVL and Quidax lay off some of their employees, while SweepSouth clears out of Nigeria. On a lighter note, Kandon Technologies and Korapay were cleared of all charges in Kenya.

More stories of happenings in the tech ecosystem await you in this edition of TC Weekender. Happy reading!