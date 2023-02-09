The Samsung S23 Ultra costs ₦1,295,900. Here’s why

Samsung has just debuted its latest line of smartphones, the Galaxy S23 series, comprising the S23 Ultra, S23+, and S23. The South Korean tech giant is setting a new standard for smartphone technology with its cutting-edge design, sustainable materials, and user-friendly security features.

The crown jewel of the S23 series: the Samsung S23 Ultra

The Samsung S23 Ultra is the standout model of the new smartphone line. Like its predecessor, the S22 Ultra, the S23 Ultra boasts a powerful 5,000mAh battery and IP68 dust and water resistance, along with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM depending on the configuration. The design has undergone some tweaks, with less rounded edges and a more angular back panel and screen.

The Samsung S23 Ultra. Source: Samsung

One of the key improvements in the S23 Ultra is its battery performance. The display now features more efficient materials and better adapts to a wider range of lighting conditions, resulting in improved battery life. The device’s battery efficiency is largely due to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is specifically tuned for Samsung. It features an upgraded GPU with higher performance and better battery efficiency and boasts peak speeds of up to 3.36GHz from the Kryo CPU.

I don’t know who needs to take a 100x photo of the moon, but clearly the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the phone for you pic.twitter.com/IIe33Vr6rI — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) February 7, 2023

The Samsung S23 Ultra’s 200MP camera is the star of the S23 series, offering advanced capabilities that can take your photography to new the moon. Well, not literally, but it’s capable of a realistic snapshot of the moon. With its 200MP sensors and adaptive pixels, the rear camera is capable of delivering stunning night photography and capturing details in low-light conditions. Additionally, the Super Quad Pixel AF technology allows for fast focusing, 50% faster than its predecessor.

The front camera also boasts Dual Pixel autofocus technology and Nightography, ensuring sharp and clear shots even in challenging lighting conditions. The S23 Ultra’s camera capabilities were put to the test by Korean director Na Hong-Jin, who used the device to film his low-key lighting film noir “Faith.” In a pre-recorded video shown at the Samsung showcase, he commented on the phone’s ability to maintain the moody lighting of his movies without sacrificing visual quality.

The phone has also caught the eye of renowned British director Sir Ridley Scott, who used the device to create the short film “Behold”, and in a pre-recorded video shown at the Samsung showcase, he highlighted the ability of the S23 Ultra to capture quality images even in shaky or unstable environmental conditions. This is due to the main camera’s optical image stabilization which has been improved, to correct for 3 degrees of shake instead of 1.5. With the S23 Ultra, both directors were able to capture their vision with ease and without the restrictions often imposed by larger cameras.

The rest of the Samsung S23 series

The Samsung S23 and S23 Plus have received a boost to their battery life, with the S23 now featuring a 3,900mAh battery and the S23 Plus sporting a 4,700mAh battery. This improvement is much needed as the battery life of the previous models, the S22 and S22 Plus, was considered weak. The updated 8 Gen 2 chipset claims to offer better battery efficiency, and the phones’ vapour cooling chambers are also larger to ensure smooth performance.

Image source: Samsung

The rear cameras on both models remain unchanged, with a 50-megapixel stabilized main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide, and a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto. However, the updated image signal processor on the 8 Gen 2 chipset has led to some enhancements in image quality.

In addition to the improved battery and cameras, the entire Galaxy S23 series also offers 360 audio recordings, enhancing the immersive experience of videos and games.

The footprint of the S23 series

Samsung is ramping up its sustainability efforts with the release of the Galaxy S23 series. According to a press release shared with TechCabal, these smartphones contain more recycled materials than any other Samsung Galaxy device. The packaging for the series is made entirely from recycled paper.

The Galaxy S23 series also boasts an average of 22% pre-consumer recycled content sourced from discarded PET bottles. The Galaxy S23 Ultra further incorporates recycled aluminium in its side key, volume keys, and SIM card tray.

In addition to these eco-friendly materials, discarded fishing nets have been used in the manufacture of the Galaxy S23 series, offering the potential to save up to 15 tons of hazardous waste from impacting marine life by 2023.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series not only incorporates recycled materials in its design, but also holds certifications for its environmentally-friendly impact. The UL ECOLOGO certification confirms that the phones have a lower environmental impact compared to other devices. Additionally, the Carbon Trust has verified that the Galaxy S23 Ultra has a total CO2eq emission of 70.557kg throughout its lifecycle, further emphasizing the brand’s commitment to sustainability.

Security and privacy

In terms of security and privacy, the Galaxy S23 series comes with Samsung’s end-to-end Samsung Knox protection, which has received more government and industry certifications than any other mobile device, platform or solution on the market. The Security and Privacy Dashboard on Samsung Galaxy gives users full visibility over who has access to their data and how it’s being used, allowing them to change settings for a more secure experience.

Availability and payment plans

Samsung also extended its Ultra capabilities to PC with the first-ever Galaxy Book3 Ultra, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. All of them will be widely available in carriers and retailers, and on the Samsung website from February 17, 2023. The Galaxy S23 series comes in four nature-inspired matte colours: Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender.

The Samsung Ultra S23 costs ₦1,295,900 ($2,814), the S23 Plus costs ₦1,012,900 ($2,199), and the S23 costs ₦837,900 ($1,819). In a press conference, at Galaxy Unpacked 2023, Samsung told the press that Nigerian digital bank platform ALAT by Wema and Globacom has teamed up with Samsung to offer customers options to make partial payments or credit purchases of the S23 Series. Customers can pre-order the Samsung S23 Series on ALAT, select their preferred pick-up location and track the status of their orders through dedicated telephone lines or a WhatsApp chat.

