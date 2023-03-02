Messi gifts luxury iPhones to world cup winning teammates

TechCabal

Lionel Messi, one of the greatest football players of all time, is known for his exceptional skills on the field. However, Messi also makes headlines for his off-the-field interests, including his recent purchase of iPhones for his 2022 world cup-winning side.

According to reports, Messi purchased 35 customised gold iPhones from iDesigngold that are a limited edition of the latest iPhone model, complete with features and specifications that make them unique and special. He bought one for each of his fellow teammates in of the Argentine national football team after they won the world cup in 2022. The phones come with a personalised engraving of the team’s crest and the words “World Cup Champions” inscribed on the back. Alongside, their names and shirt numbers are inscribed on the back of the glittering gold device.

IDesigngold Instagram

The cost of the customised iPhones is estimated to be around £5,000 each, which means that Messi spent over $175,000 on the gifts for his teammates and backroom staff. While this may seem like a significant expense, it is not surprising coming from Messi, who is known for his generosity and loyalty towards his team.

Players who are likely beneficiaries of the tech gesture include;

Nahuel Molina

Gonzalo Montiel

German Pezzella

Nicolas Otamendi

Cristian Romero

Lisandro Martinez

Nicolas Tagliafico

Marcos Acuna

Juan Foyth

Guido Rodriguez

Rodrigo De Paul

Atletico Madrid

Exequiel Palacios

Alexis Mac Allister

Enzo Fernandez

Alejandro Gomez

Leandro Paredes

Angel Correa

Lautaro Martinez

Paulo Dybala

Julian Alvarez

Thiago Almada

Atlanta United

Angel Di Maria

Emiliano Martinez

Geronimo Rulli

Franco Armani

Messi’s gesture is poised to be greeted with appreciation from his teammates, on and off social media.

Messi grew up in a working-class family in Argentina and had to overcome several challenges to achieve his dream of becoming a professional football player. He continues to inspire millions of fans around the world with his talent and dedication to the sport.

Final thoughts on Messi gifting iPhones to world cup winning team

Messi’s customised gifts show his commitment to his teammates and his desire to celebrate their success together. Additionally, with his love for technology and his passion for football, Messi continues to be a role model both on and off the field. Overall, the gold iPhones gifted by Lionel Messi to the Argentine national football team’s crew and players are not only a symbol of his gratitude and appreciation but also a testament to the exceptional quality and prestige accorded to Apple’s iPhone device. As such, it still remains the device to beat by any mobile phone device brand in the world.

