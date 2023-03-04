Three Vivo phones you’ll love and how much they cost

TechCabal

As one of the most prominent smartphone brands in Africa, Vivo has been making waves in the mobile phone industry with its impressive lineup of android devices. With each passing year, the brand pushes the boundaries of innovation, making it a go-to option for those looking for top-of-the-line smartphones.

In this article, we will take a look at three top Vivo smartphones and their prices in Africa.

The Vivo X70 Pro phone

The Vivo X70 Pro is one of the high-end phone devices from the smartphone brand. The device is produced with a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, making it perfect for gaming and streaming.

Under the hood, the X70 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, coupled with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. The device also comes with a 4500mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.

Considering optics, the Vivo X70 Pro phone also comes with a triple-camera setup at the back, with a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP telephoto sensor. The device also features a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The price range for the Vivo X70 Pro is $400 – $600.

Vivo V23

The Vivo V23 is another highly rated phone from Vivo released in 2022. The device comes with a 6.58-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, making it perfect for watching movies and browsing the web.

Going further, the V23 is made to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, coupled with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. The device also has a 4200mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the Vivo V23 phone comes with a quad-camera setup at the back, with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. Meanwhile, the phone also features a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The Vivo V23 phone costs between $350 – $550.

Vivo Y52s

The Vivo Y52s phone is a mid-range smartphone. The device comes with a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, making it perfect for those who want a smooth viewing experience.

The Y52s is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device also comes with a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Speaking of optics, the Vivo Y52s comes with a dual-camera setup at the back, with a 48MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The device also comes with an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The Vivo Y52s phone costs around $250 across Africa.

Final thoughts on getting a Vivo phone

In addition to these top three, Vivo is set to release some exciting phones in 2023, and these devices are sure to impress smartphone enthusiasts. So while you can go ahead with any of the aforementioned three, you can also take a seat and await the beauty Vivo are preparing.

