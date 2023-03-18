5 places to buy Ghana WAEC result checker online and offline

TechCabal

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) is responsible for conducting and issuing results for a variety of examinations in Ghana, including the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), and Basic Education Certification Examination (BECE). Once the exams are taken, students can check their results online using a WAEC result checker card. Here, we will discuss five online ways to buy WAEC result checker vouchers in Ghana.

1. Buy Ghana WAEC result checker from WAEC website

The official website of the West African Examinations Council is a reliable platform for buying WAEC result checker voucher. Simply visit the Ghana WAEC voucher website (https://visapay.ghanawaec.org/rcdefault.aspx) and follow the instructions to purchase a result checker card using a debit or credit card. Once you receive the PIN and Serial Number, you can use it to check your WAEC results online.

2. Buy Ghana WAEC result checker from online retailers

Several online retailers operating in Ghana sell WAEC result checker vouchers. These include Jumiapay, Konga, and Zoobashop. These retailers offer a convenient way to purchase result checkers from the comfort of your home.

You can simply visit their websites, select the result checker card you need, and pay using various payment methods, including mobile money, debit cards, or bank transfers. Once you complete the purchase, you will receive the PIN and Serial Number via email or SMS.

3. Mobile Money

Mobile money services, such as MTN Mobile Money, Vodafone Cash, and AirtelTigo Money, provide a fast and convenient way to buy WAEC result checker cards. All you need to do is dial the shortcode for your preferred mobile money service, select the option to purchase a WAEC result checker card, enter the required details, and confirm the transaction. The PIN and Serial Number will be sent to your mobile phone via SMS.

For example, to buy the result checker voucher via MTN MOMO in Ghana, simply follow the steps below:

Dial the MOMO short code. *170# is for regular users. *171# is for merchants.

Select “Pay bill” then “General payment”.

Follow the prompts as needed.

If you’re asked for a payment code, type in “monicliq”. Make sure you type this correctly as you see it.

Amount is about 12GHC

You’ll need to provide your MTN mobile money PIN in order to authorise the transaction too.

The result checker voucher will be sent via SMS once there’s payment confirmation.

You’ll receive the voucher details on the number from which you carried out the transaction.

4. Bank

Several banks in Ghana offer WAEC result checker vouchers for sale. To buy a result checker card from a bank, visit any branch of the bank and request a result checker card.

You can pay for the card using cash or a debit card. Once you receive the card, scratch off the silver panel to reveal the PIN and Serial Number, which you can use to check your WAEC results online.

5. Buy Ghana WAEC result checker from Cybercafes

Cybercafes are another option for you to buy WAEC result checker vouchers from in Ghana. Many cybercafes in Ghana offer internet services and also sell result checker vouchers.

Simply visit a cybercafe, request a result checker card, and pay for it using cash. Once you receive the card, scratch off the silver panel to reveal the PIN and Serial Number, which you can use to check your Ghana WAEC results online.

Last thoughts on where to buy Ghana WAEC result checker

Buying WAEC result checkers in Ghana is easy and convenient thanks to the various online options available. And you can choose to buy from the WAEC website, online retailers, mobile money, banks, and cybercafes.

Please note that one voucher can only check one candidate’s results. Also, the results checker can be used for all exams conducted by WAEC in Ghana (BECE, SSCE, WASSCE, ABCE, and GBCE).

Share this article