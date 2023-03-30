How to send Please Call Me on MTN, Vodacom, Cell C and Telkom in South Africa

As old as the “Please call me” feature is, it still remains intact with most network providers in Africa. This implies that the feature is still well in use despite it not being as popular as it once was. Sending a “Please call me” message is a quick and easy way to let someone know that you would like them to call you back. This service is available on all major networks in South Africa, including MTN, Vodacom, Cell C, and Telkom. In this article, we will provide step-by-step instructions on how to send a Please Call Me message on all networks in South Africa.

How to send Please Call Me on MTN

To send a “Please call me” message via USSD code on MTN, follow these steps:

Dial *121* followed by the recipient’s phone number.

Press send.

For MTN, you can even personalize the Call Me Back service by dialling *121# and following the prompts.

Please Call Me on Vodacom

Vodacom also offers “Please call me” service via USSD code. Simply follow these steps:

Dial *140* followed by the recipient’s phone number then #.

Press send.

Cell C Please Call Me

For Cell C users, the process for sending a “Please call me” message is quite simple. All you need to do is

Dial *111* the recipient’s number# and press “send”. This will send a message to the recipient that says “Please call me”.

Telkom Please Call Me

If you are a Telkom Mobile user, you can send a “Please call me” message by:

Dialling *140* the recipient’s number# and pressing “send”.

This will deliver a message to the recipient that says “Please call me”.

Final thoughts on how to send Please Call Me on MTN, Vodacom, Cell C and Telkom

It’s worth noting that some networks may have restrictions on the number of “Please call me” messages that you can send per day, so be sure to check with your network provider for more information. You may also want to know how to transfer data on these networks. Read how to here.

