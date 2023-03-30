How to transfer data on MTN, Telkom, Vodacom and Cell C in South Africa

Just like services like sending Please Call Me, transferring data on mobile networks in South Africa can be a quick and easy process. In this guide, we will take a look at how to transfer data on MTN, Telkom, Cell C, and Vodacom networks in South Africa.

How to transfer data on MTN in South Africa

MTN offers its customers the ability to transfer data from one MTN SIM card to another. This service is available to all MTN prepaid and contract customers. To transfer data on MTN, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Dial *136*5# on your MTN SIM card to activate your data transfer privilege.

Step 2: Select “Manage Data Bundles” from the options that appear. You’ll receive a PIN that’s usually “0000”. You can change it later.

Step 3: Dial *131*7# and select “Transfer from Data Balance”

Step 4: Enter the recipient’s phone number.

Step 5: Enter the amount of data you want to transfer.

Step 6: Confirm the transaction by entering your MTN PIN.

That’s it! The recipient will receive a notification confirming the data transfer.

How to transfer data on Telkom in South Africa

Telkom also offers its customers the ability to transfer data to other Telkom numbers. To transfer data on Telkom in South Africa, here’s how to do it:

Step 1: Dial *180# on your Telkom SIM card.

Step 2: Select “Option 2: Buy” from the options that appear if you need to buy or move on to step 3.

Step 3: Select “Data Transfer”.

Step 4: Enter the recipient’s phone number.

Step 5: Enter the amount of data you want to transfer.

That’s it on how to transfer data on Telkom in South Africa. The recipient will receive a notification confirming the data transfer.

How to transfer data on Cell C in South Africa

Cell C also offers its customers the ability to transfer data to other Cell C numbers. To transfer data on Cell C, you need to follow these steps:

Step 1: Dial *147# on your Cell C SIM card.

Step 2: Select “Option 5: Data Services” from the options that appear.

Step 3: Select “Option 2: Data Transfer”.

Step 4: Enter the recipient’s phone number.

Step 5: Enter the amount of data you want to transfer.

Step 6: Confirm the transaction by entering your Cell C PIN. (If it asks)

That’s it!

How to transfer data on Vodacom

Vodacom also lets customers transfer data to other Vodacom numbers. Here’s how to transfer data on Vodacom in South Africa:

Step 1: Dial *135# on your Vodacom SIM card.

Step 2: Select “Buy bundles and services” from the options that appear.

Step 3: Follow the remaining prompts

Final thoughts

Now we assume you know how to transfer data on major South African mobile networks in . Please note that most of these network providers only allow prepaid subscribers the service of data sharing. Therefore you may not be eligible for data transfer if you are a postpaid customer.

