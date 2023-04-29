Read this email in French.
Editor’s Note
- Week 17, 2023
- Read time: 5 minutes
Hello! Did you miss us? The past few long weekends (thank you April!) meant we couldn’t be in your inbox, but this week, we’re back with interesting stories from around the world. Read on to learn all about Tech Nation’s new owner, Meta’s continuing losing streak in Kenya, and more.Enjoy!
Pamela Tetteh Editor, TechCabal.
Editor’s Picks
|
Sudan throttles its internet
In the past seven days, two army generals have unleashed military forces on the Sudanese population in a jostle for power. The crisis in Sudan is getting worse with reports of internet shutdowns across the country.Learn more.
|
Zimbabwe’s gold-backed digital currency
Zimbabwe’s Reserve Bank has announced its plans to introduce a digital currency that will be tied to the price of gold. This could be a game-changer for Zimbabweans who have been struggling to keep up with the country’s skyrocketing inflation rate.Learn more.
|
Uber and Bolt drivers speak up
Last week, we reported the most recent fallout between Uber, Bolt and the Nigerian ride-hailing union, AUATWON. This week, we interviewed drivers of Bolt and Uber, and they spoke about their understanding of the situation.Learn more.
|
Should prisoners access computers?
Considering how the popular Facebook Rapist Thabo Bester ran multi-million rand scams from a computer in prison, interest has grown in an upcoming case that will decide whether prisoners in South Africa should have access to computers.Learn more.
|
Meta loses again in Kenya
Meta is losing several battles in Kenya. On Thursday, a Kenyan court ruled against Meta in a lawsuit levelled against it by two Ethiopians who accused the social media giant of failing to moderate inciting messages on its platform.Learn more.
|
Tech Nation finds a buyer
Tech Nation is saying hello to a new owner but goodbye to the Global Talent Visa. Tech Nation, which recently lost its government funding, was acquired by Founders Forum Group. However, it is searching for its replacement as the endorsing body of the UK Talent Visa.Learn more.
Lending in Nigeria
Are you curious about the dynamics of borrowing between family and friends, and how technology can play a role in solving the problem? Then this report by Sycamore, in partnership with TechCabal Insights, is for you.It provides comprehensive analyses of the informal market and how technology can be leveraged to improve the family lending sector in Nigeria. Download here.
|
MultiChoice hikes price of DStv and GOtv
Multichoice, provider of DStv and GOtv, has increased the prices of its packages for the 3rd time since 2019. Multichoice users in Nigeria have no other choice than to unsubscribe from the service or pay the increase, if they can afford it.Learn more.
|
Was Nigeria’s census agency hacked?
Nigeria is set to count its citizens in May, but earlier this month, a staff of the census agency claimed that the agency’s servers had been hacked. The agency —Nigeria’s population commission—responded this week.Learn more.
|
Africell launches mobile money in Angola
Mobile network operator Africell has launched its mobile money service “Afrimoney” in Angola. The platform will offer financial services such as credit, savings, insurance, mobile recharge, deposits, transfers, payments, etc.Learn more.
|
GTCO competes with Risevest and Bamboo
The parent company of GTBank, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), has released its 2022 financial statements. The report shows the company will continue offering wealth management and payment service solutions like Risevest and Bamboo.Read more.
Who brought the money this week?
This week, Maholla, a South African reward app received $1.5 million in seed funding from Buffet Group, Castleton Capital, Praesidium Capital Management and Galloprovincialis.
What else to read this weekend?
- How to pay for Apple Music using airtime
- It’s time to drop the “female founder” title
- There is no salvation for Nigerian banks in the cloud
- How are Nigerian online skitmakers pulling it off?
- Where does YC’s scaleback leave the African tech ecosystem?
- Why are startup accelerators are failing in South Africa?
- Fraudsters don’t think AI can do the job yet
- How to make ChatGPT work for your business
Written by: Ngozi Chukwu
Edited by: Pamela Tetteh