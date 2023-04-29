Sudan throttles its internet In the past seven days, two army generals have unleashed military forces on the Sudanese population in a jostle for power. The crisis in Sudan is getting worse with reports of internet shutdowns across the country. Learn more.

Zimbabwe’s gold-backed digital currency Zimbabwe’s Reserve Bank has announced its plans to introduce a digital currency that will be tied to the price of gold. This could be a game-changer for Zimbabweans who have been struggling to keep up with the country’s skyrocketing inflation rate. Learn more.

Uber and Bolt drivers speak up Last week, we reported the most recent fallout between Uber, Bolt and the Nigerian ride-hailing union, AUATWON. This week, we interviewed drivers of Bolt and Uber, and they spoke about their understanding of the situation. Learn more.

Should prisoners access computers? Considering how the popular Facebook Rapist Thabo Bester ran multi-million rand scams from a computer in prison, interest has grown in an upcoming case that will decide whether prisoners in South Africa should have access to computers. Learn more.

Meta loses again in Kenya Meta is losing several battles in Kenya. On Thursday, a Kenyan court ruled against Meta in a lawsuit levelled against it by two Ethiopians who accused the social media giant of failing to moderate inciting messages on its platform. Learn more.