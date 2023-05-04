How to buy Airtel airtime from MPesa 2023

Airtel is one of the leading mobile service providers in Kenya, offering affordable voice, SMS and data services to millions of subscribers. If you are an Airtel user, it is important to know how to buy airtime using MPesa, a mobile money service that allows you to easily top up your airtime balance from your MPesa account. In this article, we will detail the step-by-step process of how to buy Airtel airtime from MPesa.

Step 1: Go to SIM toolkit on your mobile phone

The first step on how to buy Airtel airtime from MPesa is to go to the MPesa menu in the SIM toolkit. This will prompt a menu with several options to appear on your screen.

Step 2: Select “Lipa na MPesa”

From the options on the menu, select “Lipa na MPesa”. It’s usually the 5th option. You will be presented with another menu with options to buy the airtime from MPesa.

Step 3: Select “Pay Bill”

The next menu you’ll find should have about two options. One should be “Buy Goods and Services” and the second is “Pay Bill”.

Select the latter and you’ll see some options that include “Enter business number”. This is your prompt to enter the Airtel pay bill number.

Step 4: Enter the Airtel pay bill number

Please note that the Airtel pay bill number is not your mobile phone number. The Airtel pay bill number is – 220220. So type in the number and wait for the next prompt on how to buy Airtel airtime from MPesa.

Step 5: Enter your Airtel phone number

In the space that’ll pop next after the above step, enter your phone number which you’d like to buy Airtel airtime from MPesa. You may come across something like “AIRTXXXXXXXXX”. Don’t fret. Just enter your Airtel number into the XXXX spaces, starting with the Kenyan call code prefix.

Afterwards, please check that the details you have entered are correct. Then send.

Step 6: Type in the airtime amount you want to buy from MPesa on your Airtel line to complete the transaction.

Punch in the amount of airtime you want to buy. Then send. Afterwards, you’ll be prompted to put in your MPesa PIN to authorise the transaction.

Once confirmed, you’ll receive a confirmation message from MPesa and Airtel indicating that the airtime has been successfully credited to the recipient’s account.

Final thoughts on how to buy airtel airtime from MPesa

Buying Airtel airtime on MPesa is a quick and easy process that can be completed in just a few steps. By following the steps outlined above, you can ensure that you always have sufficient airtime to make calls, send texts and access the internet on your Airtel line.

Remember to keep your MPesa account topped up to avoid any inconvenience in case of an emergency. Also, note that PesaPal which is the medium on which this airtime purchase is carried out charges a small fee for buying airtime via MPesa.

That’s it about buying Airtel airtime from MPesa.

Share this article