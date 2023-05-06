SA firm to pay $3.4 billion for crypto fraud A federal US court in Texas has ordered the CEO of a South African firm to pay $3.4 billion for bitcoin fraud. This is now the biggest fraud case involving Bitcoin. Learn more.

Kenya approves spyware for phones Kenya wants to curb the sale and distribution of fake phones and its solution is a spyware software on every mobile device in its territory. Learn more.

Nigerian telcos reject NITDA bill Last week, we reported the most recent fallout between Uber, Bolt and the Nigerian ride-hailing union, AUATWON. This week, we interviewed drivers of Bolt and Uber, and they spoke about their understanding of the situation. Learn more.

Phone calls get more expensive for Nigerians Phone calls & data bundles are going to get more expensive for Nigerians as the government is imposing a 5% excise duty on the telecom industry. Learn more.

Nigeria approves blockchain technology This week, the Nigerian Ministry for Communication and Digital Economy announced the approval and launch of a national blockchain policy, as a part of its 10-year digital economy plan. Learn more.