Latest ways to check SASSA status 2023

After you apply for the SRD grant, the next thing you want to keep up with is your payment status. You can check your Sassa status in a variety of ways and get your R350 social grant payment. The most prominent ways include using WhatsApp or the SASSA online portal on your phone or PC to check the status of your SASSA SRD grant.

1. Starting the status verification

You must first go to the SASSA website to complete this step. Visit the official SASSA website at https://www.sassa-status.co.za or https://srd.sassa.gov.za/sc19/status by launching your favourite web browser. Locate the gateway for checking status tagged “Check Status”.

Follow the instructions below when you’re on the portal:

Provide the necessary details, including your phone number and ID number. Please be certain the data you enter is accurate.

Click the “Check Now” or “Submit” button once you have verified the information you have entered and are certain it is accurate.

See your SASSA status. The site will show your SRD SASSA status after you have submitted your information. The status of your application, the due date, and any further instructions could all be included in this.

2. Verify your SASSA status via WhatsApp

There is an option to check your SRD grant status in case you are unable to use the SASSA website gateway for some reason. And this is through the mobile messaging service – WhatsApp.

Simply send the word “Sassa” by SMS to the Sassa WhatsApp service’s 082 046 8553 number.

When prompted, simply enter “Status” as your response. If you have a reference number, answer “Yes” to the following question, which should come next.

Following that, enter your cell phone number, which you also gave in your grant application, and provide the reference number.

Final thoughts on verifying your SASSA status

In order to track the status of your application and ensure that you get the necessary financial aid, it is essential to check your SRD SASSA status often. You may quickly check your SRD SASSA status online or via WhatsApp by following the instructions provided in this article.

