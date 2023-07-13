New updates to SASSA payment collections 2023

There are some developments in SASSA payments that you may not yet know about. This comprehensive update highlights the recent changes and enhancements to the SASSA payment and how you can navigate them.

Post office branches (SAPO/Post Bank) no longer disburse SASSA payments

It is no longer possible to use the Bank Mobile Money Transfer (cash send option), this method was stopped due to potential security concerns. You now get your SASSA payments via a bank account.

SASSA payment via bank account

In addition to being the most convenient way to get your grant money, having it deposited directly into your bank account ensures you never have to wait in queue at the post office again. Per the terms of the award, the monthly payments will be made directly into the recipient’s bank account.

Also, development implies that the person whose name appears on the bank account or mobile phone number used to collect the Covid-19 R350 grant funds must be the same person whose application was approved. When you run a SASSA status check, any incorrect information will be highlighted. Log in to the site and make the necessary changes to your bank account information if you believe it is wrong.

SASSA payment collection greenlight

You won’t be able to get your hands on the grant money until you get an SMS message confirming your payment approval. Now you should know the SRD Grant payment dates for this month after you have checked the SASSA payment status:

SASSA payment dates for July 2023:

Older Person’s Grants – Started Tuesday 4th July 2023

Disability Grants – Started Wednesday 5th July 2023

All Other SASSA Grants (inc Children’s Grant) – Started Thursday 6th July 2023

SASSA card and final thoughts

As part of the above updates, SASSA also made it known that the SASSA Postbank Gold Cards that had previously expired would now be valid until the end of 2023.

If you have a SASSA card, you can use it at stores like Pick n Pay to pay for groceries or get cash. With it, cash can be withdrawn from ATMs and retail locations using the MasterCard SASSA card issued to all recipients of SASSA subsidies.

Share this article

Damilola Makinde Author