How to pay foreign school fees with Naira

For a long time, paying foreign university fees has been a hassle for Nigerians. They’re either stuck with bank stringency or frustrated by forex unavailability. However, with Flutterwave’s Tuition, African customers may now effortlessly pay a variety of fees to educational institutions both inside and outside of Africa using their local currencies.

The purpose of Tuition is to make payments easier and to address the problems that students face while paying school fees in foreign currencies whether they are studying domestically or overseas.

Here, you’ll see the simple steps to paying your foreign fees using Tuition.

1. Create a Tuition profile

To start up using the Tuition platform, visit the official webapp site. Then enter your email address, Google, or Apple login to quickly complete the sign-up procedure.

2. Submit your data

Enter your student details and any necessary payment information after enrolling your school.

3. Check the information

It’s easy to think you’ve entered the correct information. But we advise that you carefully check everything again before moving on to payment. It may be very difficult to reverse wrongly processed payments. You can use your regular Naira debit card, bank transfer, or Google Pay.

4 Confirmation of payment

Within 24 hours, Tuition will confirm your payment with your school. During the process of confirmation, you’ll also constantly receive updates regarding the status of your payment.

Final notes on paying with Tuition

Tuition is now offered in Nigeria for the payment of UK school fees and will likely be made available in additional African nations. Speaking of how Flutterwave determines payment exchange rates, their rates are calculated by daily FX market rates. Therefore, they advise you to check the exchange rate the day you want to make payments to estimate the amount that’ll go to your academic institution. Flutterwave also chargeslevy a one-time fee of 20 GBP for any payment processed by Tuition.

