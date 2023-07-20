5 new ways to preserve your iPhone battery life

Preserving battery life is a top concern for iPhone users who rely heavily on their devices throughout the day. To ensure optimal performance and extend the battery’s lifespan, implementing effective battery-saving techniques becomes essential. In this article, we will discuss five practical ways to preserve your iPhone battery life.

1. Optimise display settings to preserve battery life

The display is one of the biggest consumers of battery power on your iPhone. Adjusting the display settings can significantly impact battery life. Start by enabling auto-brightness, allowing your device to adjust the screen brightness according to ambient light conditions. This prevents unnecessary power consumption when your screen is unnecessarily bright.

Additionally, reduce the screen timeout duration in the Settings menu to a shorter interval. This way, your iPhone’s display will turn off more quickly when not in use, conserving precious battery power. Finally, disabling dynamic wallpapers and motion effects can also save battery life by reducing the graphical processing load on your device.

2. Manage background app refresh

Background App Refresh is a feature that allows apps to update content in the background. While useful, it can drain your iPhone’s battery life. To optimise battery usage, go to Settings, select General, and then Background App Refresh. Here, you can either disable the feature entirely or choose which apps can refresh in the background.

Consider disabling Background App Refresh for apps that you rarely use or that don’t require constant updates. For essential apps, select the “Wi-Fi” option to restrict background refresh to when you’re connected to a Wi-Fi network. This way, you can conserve battery life while ensuring important applications remain up-to-date.

3. Minimise location services

Location Services enable your iPhone to provide accurate location data to apps. However, they can significantly impact battery life by continuously using GPS, Wi-Fi, and cellular data. To preserve battery life, review and manage your location settings in the Privacy section of the Settings menu.

Disable location services for apps that don’t require it or set them to use your location only while using the app. This ensures that apps only access location data when you actively use them, reducing battery drain from unnecessary background processes. Additionally, consider using Wi-Fi instead of cellular data for location-based services whenever possible, as Wi-Fi consumes less power.

4. Enable Low Power Mode

Apple’s Low Power Mode is a useful feature that conserves battery life during critical moments. When enabled, it reduces or disables certain background processes and visual effects to extend battery usage. Activate Low Power Mode by going to Settings, selecting Battery, and toggling the option on.

While in Low Power Mode, your iPhone will automatically adjust various settings, such as reducing mail fetch intervals and disabling automatic downloads. Although some functionalities may be temporarily limited, Low Power Mode ensures your iPhone stays functional when you need it most, allowing you to conserve battery power until you can recharge.

5. Update software and manage push email

Regularly updating your iPhone‘s software is crucial for battery optimization. Software updates often include improvements in power management and battery efficiency, ensuring your device runs smoothly. To check for updates, go to Settings, select General, and then Software Update.

Furthermore, managing your email settings can also help save battery life. Instead of using the default push email setting, which constantly fetches new messages, consider changing it to manually fetch or fetch at longer intervals. This way, your iPhone won’t use excessive power constantly checking for new emails, extending battery life.

Final thoughts on how to preserve your iPhone battery life

Preserving your iPhone’s battery life is essential for uninterrupted usage and extending the battery’s lifespan. By optimising display settings, managing background app refresh, minimising location services, enabling Low Power Mode, and keeping software up to date, you can effectively maximise your iPhone’s battery life, ensuring it lasts longer between charges.

