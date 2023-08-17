Urgent news on SRD SASSA payment, applying 2023

Earlier this year, some revisions were made by the Department of Social Development (DSD), modifying job Regulations pertaining to the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant as outlined in the Social Assistance Act. These adjustments pertain to the expiration date of the grant payments. Please be informed that the grant programme will be ending in March 2024. Beyond this, all components of the SRD SASSA payment regulations remain unaltered, including the grant’s value, which remains at R350 per month.

Given the recurring uncertainties surrounding the continuation of the SRD grant since 2021, there are talks that the SRD grant should be sustained indefinitely and its value adjusted to account for current inflation in 2023. The argument is that it should be left to run until a more comprehensive system of basic income support, pegged at least to the Food Poverty Line and increasing over time to the above the Poverty Line, can replace it.

A school of thought in the government highlights that the constitution mandates the gradual realisation of social assistance for those in need, and removing funding for the SRD grant would be a regression of constitutionally provided rights.

Whether the grant will be sustained beyond 2024 is still under doubt. However, you may want to take more proactive steps on your SRD SASSA payment application process. If you have a pending appeal, you may want to check its status. If you need to change your banking details, you may want to start the process as soon as possible.

Apply for the SRD SASSA payment today

For those who are looking to start the SRD SASSA payment application, read the following quick steps:

1. Eligibility Check: Ensure you meet the eligibility criteria, which typically include being a South African citizen or permanent resident, unemployed, and between the ages of 18 and 59.

2. Required Documentation: Gather necessary documents such as your South African ID or permit, proof of address, and details of your financial situation, like income and expenses.

3. Application form: Create an account on the SASSA website. Fill out an application form on the SASSA. Complete the form accurately and honestly.

4. Submission: Submit your completed application form on the portal.

5. Follow Up: After submission, keep track of your application status. You can do this by contacting the SASSA office, visiting their website, or using any communication channels they provide.

Final thoughts

Remember that application processes and requirements can change, so it’s wise to check with the official SASSA website or local offices for the most up-to-date information before proceeding. Also, the deadline for the grant payment may be extended, however, you’re advised to take active steps towards receiving your payments in time before it ends.

