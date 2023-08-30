Latest active DSTV customer care number SA

There are times when your DSTV may develop issues that appear beyond your capacity to resolve. Such issues include your DSTV not displaying despite having an active subscription, some of your channels not displaying while some are, an error message that keeps popping, and so on. In such instances, you may need to contact DSTV directly. Here, we’ll show you the DSTV customer care number(s) and other of their contact information.

DStv customer care number for call and WhatsApp

You can typically find DSTV customer care contact information, including phone numbers, email addresses, and social media profiles, on the official DSTV website or through a web search or credible platforms such as TechCabal.

For contacting DSTV customer care in South Africa, see the following numbers:

DStv customer care WhatsApp number

DStv customer care is on WhatsApp. Just save their number which is 060 060 3788. All you have to do to get started is to type “Hello”.

It’s recommended to verify the contact details from their official sources to ensure accuracy.

DStv customer care call number

DStv customer care telephone number for calls is (011) 289 2222. You can save it for easy access anytime. Also, the DSTV call centre is available seven days a week, including public holidays, from 07:00 – 23:00.

Please note that the calls to the DSTV customer care number are not free.

Other contact information apart from the DSTV customer care number

You can also reach out to DSTV via other channels apart from the call or WhatsApp number.

These include using

Live Chat option

The live chat option is available on the DSTV website. To use the DSTV live chat for assistance, simply click on the live chat icon in the bottom right-hand corner of the website.

This service is available Monday to Sunday, from 07:00 to 23:00 during the national lockdown.

Use the DStv USSD

This channel may not get you speaking with a customer care representative of DSTV like the phone number would. But you can check what you owe, clear errors, view transactions and reconnect packages using it. Use your number registered on the DSTV system to dial *120*68584# and follow the prompts.

Contact DSTV customer care via Facebook and Twitter

You can easily use your preferred social media account between Twitter and Facebook to send them a query or concern and they’ll get back to you.

Please note that these channels on Facebook and Twitter are available Monday to Sunday, from 07:00 to 23:00

What to know before reaching out to DSTV customer care call number especially

When reaching out to the DStv customer care number in South Africa or any country, it’s essential to be well-prepared to ensure a smooth and efficient interaction. Taking a few proactive steps can save you time and frustration. Here’s a comprehensive guide on the things to get ready before making that call.

1. Account Information: Have your DStv account number and customer details readily available. This will help the customer care representative quickly access your account and understand your specific situation.

2. Issue Details:

Clearly define the reason for your call. Whether it’s a technical issue, billing problem, or general inquiry, knowing the specifics will enable the customer care agent to assist you accurately.

3. Documentation: Gather any relevant documents related to your concern. For technical issues, note down error messages or codes displayed on your screen. For billing matters, have your recent statements handy.

4. Contact Information: Ensure your contact details are up to date. This includes your phone number, email address, and physical address. Correct information is crucial for follow-up or resolution.

5. Troubleshooting: If your issue pertains to technical problems, perform basic troubleshooting steps before calling. Reboot your decoder, check cables, and ensure proper connections. Also ensure there’s power supply. This can help resolve minor issues quickly.

6. Preferred Time: If possible, choose a time to call when you can give your full attention. Complex issues may require a longer conversation, so avoid calling in a rush.

7. Patience: Calling customer care often involves wait times. Be patient and prepared to wait, especially during peak hours. You can use this time to organize your thoughts and information.

8. Questions: Jot down any questions you have before making the call. This will ensure you don’t forget any important points during the conversation.

9. Account Security: Be prepared to verify your identity. Customer care representatives may ask security questions to confirm that you’re the account holder.

10. Pen and Paper: Keep a pen and paper handy to take notes during the call. Write down the name of the representative you’re speaking with, case numbers, and any instructions provided.

11. Reference Numbers: If you have previously contacted customer care about the same issue, gather any reference or case numbers associated with those interactions.

12. Expectations: Have realistic expectations for the call. Some issues may require follow-up or escalation. Understand the steps that might be taken after your initial conversation.

13. Feedback: If your concern has been previously addressed but not resolved, provide clear feedback on what has been tried and what hasn’t worked. This will help the representative pinpoint the issue more effectively.

Final thoughts

Keep in mind that customer care contact information may change, so always refer to the most current and official sources.

Have you got your tickets to TechCabal’s Moonshot Conference? Click here to do so now!

Share this article