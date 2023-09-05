3 ways to check 2023 NSFAS status using ID number

The NSFAS is instrumental in offering financial support to South African students who are pursuing further education. If you’ve applied for NSFAS 2023 funding and want to check the status of your application, you can do so easily using your ID number. In this article, we’ll guide you through the steps to check your NSFAS status.

1. Ensure you have the needed data

Before you begin, make sure you have your South African ID number and your NSFAS application reference number ready. You will need both of these to check your status.

Step 2: Visit the NSFAS Website

Open your web browser and go to the NSFAS website (https://www.nsfas.org.za). This is the official platform for all NSFAS-related services.

Step 3: Navigate to the MyNSFAS portal and log in

On the NSFAS homepage, locate and click on the “MyNSFAS” tab or link. This will take you to the MyNSFAS portal, where you can access various services related to your NSFAS application. Then since you already likely have an account on the MyNSFAS portal, log in using your credentials.

Step 5: Access your NSFAS profile using your ID

Once you’re logged in, you’ll have access to your NSFAS profile. Here, you can view the status of your application, among other information.

Step 6: Check your NSFAS status

Look for the option that allows you to check your application status. This may be labelled as “Application Status” or something similar. Click on it.

Step 7: Enter your ID number

You’ll be prompted to enter your South African ID number. Ensure that you input it correctly.

Step 8: Submit your ID number for NSFAS status check

After entering your ID number, click the “Submit” or “Check Status” button. The system will process your request and display your NSFAS application status on the screen.

Step 9: Review your NSFAS status after you check with ID number

Your NSFAS status will be presented on the screen. It will typically indicate whether your application is approved, pending, or rejected. If you encounter any issues or need further information, the portal will provide contact details for NSFAS support.

Step 10: Save or print

If you want to keep a record of your NSFAS status, consider saving or printing the page for future reference.

Other ways to check your NSFAS status using your ID number

While the above option most likely works for most applicants, there may be website downtime sometimes. In such instances you can use the following ways:

You can check your NSFAS status on WhatsApp using your ID number. Just message the number +2785198006, and follow the prompts.

You can also check using USSD. Simply dial *120*67327#

Final thoughts on checking NSFAS status using your ID number

Checking your NSFAS status using your ID number is a straightforward process that ensures you stay updated on the progress of your financial aid application. Remember to check your status regularly and take any necessary actions to secure your funding for your education.

