2023 latest steps for online PSiRA renewal

The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA) understands that in today’s digital age convenience and efficiency are key. That is why the agency has made significant strides in simplifying the renewal process for security professionals. In this article, we’ll guide you through the steps of carrying out your PSIRA renewal online.

What’s needed for PSiRA renewal online booking?

The prerequisites for scheduling PSiRA renewal online are as follows:

Old PSiRA certificate

Certified ID copy

The fees are as follows

R40.00 for certificate renewal.

R60.00 for card renewal.

In order to stay compliant with PSiRA regulations, both individuals and businesses must engage in certificate renewal at the relevant PSiRA regional offices. The renewal procedure differs depending on the category, with security personnel needing to renew their certificates every 24 months, while businesses must renew theirs annually.

Adhering to these renewal deadlines is crucial to uphold the validity of certificates and to continue operating within the security industry in alignment with PSiRA’s guidelines.

Now let’s move to the online processes.

1. Prepare your documents

Before you dive into the online renewal process, ensure you have all the necessary documents on hand. These typically include a certified copy of your ID, proof of payment, and any supporting documents relevant to your specific category or level of registration.

2. Visit the PSIRA website

Open your web browser and head over to the official PSIRA website (www.psira.co.za). Once on the homepage, look for the “Online Services” section. Click on it to proceed.

3. Create or log in to your account

If you already have an account, simply log in using your credentials. If not, you’ll need to create one. Follow the instructions provided to set up your account. Ensure that you use a secure password and keep your login details confidential.

4. Select “Renewal”

After logging in, navigate to the “Renewal” option. Here, you will find all the necessary information and forms for renewing your PSIRA certification.

5. Fill out the PSiRA renewal form

Carefully fill out the online renewal form. Be sure to provide accurate information, including your personal details, certification level, and any additional documents required.

6. Upload supporting documents

Scan or take clear photos of your supporting documents and upload them to the system as instructed. Ensure that the documents meet the specified requirements for clarity and certification.

7. Pay the renewal fee

Once you’ve completed the form and uploaded your documents, you’ll need to make the renewal payment. PSiRA accepts various payment methods, including credit cards, EFT, and bank deposits. Follow the prompts to complete your payment securely.

8. Review and submit

Before finalising your renewal, take a moment to review all the information you’ve provided. Double-check that everything is accurate and up to date. Once satisfied, submit your renewal application.

After submitting your renewal, you will receive a confirmation email from PSiRA. This email will contain important details regarding your renewal status and the expected waiting time for processing.

9. Collect your new PSiRA certificate upon renewal

Once your renewal is approved, you will receive a notification. Then you can go ahead to get your renewed PS-RA certificate.

Final thoughts on PSiRA renewal

Renewing your PSIRA certificate renewal online is an easy and efficient process that saves you time and effort. By following these steps, you can ensure your security career stays on track without the hassle of traditional paperwork and queues. Learn how to check your PSiRA with your ID here.

