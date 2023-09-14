New 2023 SGR online booking with Madaraka Express

The Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) has revolutionised the way Kenyans travel. With its modern amenities and efficient services, it has become the preferred choice for many commuters. To make your SGR journey even more convenient, you can book your tickets online. In this article, we will walk you through the steps for booking your SGR tickets online in Kenya.

1. Visit the official SGR online booking website

To initiate the booking process, open your web browser and visit the official SGR website at https://metickets.krc.co.ke/. The website is user-friendly and designed to provide you with all the information you need for a seamless booking experience.

2. Select your journey details

Once you’re on the website via the link above, you’ll be prompted to select your journey details. This includes choosing your departure and destination stations, train type, and travel date. Make sure to double-check your selections to avoid any errors in your booking.

3. Choose your class and more

The SGR offers different classes, including Economy Class and First Class. Select the class that suits your preferences and budget. You’ll also have the option to choose your preferred seats, depending on availability. Additionally, you’ll need to indicate if you’re booking for one or more persons. There are special privileges for children as children below 3 years old will board for free, and those between the ages of 3 and 11 will board at a discount.

4. Enter Identification details

Next, to continue with your SGR online booking, you’ll need to provide an identification or passport number, alongside your full name, gender, and nationality

As you input your passenger information, please confirm that the name on your reservation corresponds with the name on your passport or identification document.

Also, note that every individual aged 18 years and older must provide a legitimate means of identification or passport number. It is not permissible for two adult passengers aged 18 years and above to utilise an identical ID or passport number for the same train journey.

5. Review and confirm SGR online booking

Before proceeding, review your SGR online booking details to ensure they are accurate. If everything looks correct, proceed to the payment section which you’re to start by entering your mobile number and proceeding to make payment.

6. Make payment

SGR offers multiple payment options, with the most prominent being mobile money service, M-Pesa. Enter your M-Pesa mobile number and click “proceed to payment” and follow the instructions to complete the payment process. Be sure to keep the payment confirmation for your records.

7. Receive your SGR e-ticket after online booking

Once your payment is confirmed, you will receive an electronic ticket (e-ticket) via email. This e-ticket will serve as your proof of booking and must be presented during boarding. It’s advisable to have a printed copy or a digital version on your mobile device for convenience.

8: Enjoy your journey

With your e-ticket in hand, arrive at the station at least 30 minutes before departure to allow time for any ticket SGR online ticket conversion modalities, security checks and boarding. The SGR staff will guide you through the boarding process, ensuring a smooth start to your journey.

Final thoughts

Booking your SGR tickets online in Kenya is a straightforward process that saves you time and effort. By following these simple steps, you can secure your seats and look forward to a comfortable and enjoyable ride on the Standard Gauge Railway. Say goodbye to long queues and hello to hassle-free travel with SGR’s online booking system.

