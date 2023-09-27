New news on SASSA relocation of specific offices

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) plays a crucial role in the distribution of social grants and support services to eligible citizens. In an effort to better serve its beneficiaries and streamline its operations, the SASSA Gauteng Regional (Provincial) and Johannesburg District Offices have undertaken the relocation of their offices to a new physical address.

SASSA office relocation details

Effective October 1, 2023, the SASSA Gauteng Regional and Johannesburg District Offices will be relocated to the following address:

Second Floor 222 Smit Street, Braamfontein

This move is aimed at providing a more accessible and efficient location for beneficiaries and stakeholders in the Gauteng region.

Checking SRD SASSA Status Online

Also, as payments are currently ongoing for approved beneficiaries of the grant program, concerned parties are urged to check their SRD (Social Relief of Distress) status online. Here are the steps to do so:

1. Access the SASSA website

2. Provide required information: You will be prompted to enter specific information such as your ID number or application reference number.

3. Submit and check: After entering the necessary information, click “Submit”.

4. View status: The website will display the current status of your SRD application, whether it is approved, pending, or declined.

5. Additional assistance: If you encounter any issues or need further assistance, don’t hesitate to reach out to SASSA’s customer support channels.

Summary

The relocation of the South African Social Security Agency Gauteng Regional and Johannesburg District Offices to the Second Floor, 222 Smit Street, Braamfontein, effective from October 1, 2023, is a strategic move to improve service delivery in the Gauteng region. Additionally, the availability of online tools to check SRD status underscores SASSA’s dedication to providing accessible and efficient services to its beneficiaries. You may also need to learn how to change your SASSA banking details. Read this article specially prepared for you.

